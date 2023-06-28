Zywave Expands Lead Generation Solutions to all Lines of Business

MILWAUKEE, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading insurtech provider Zywave today announced the expansion of its proprietary sales and lead generation solutions with the introduction of new personal lines and full-service offerings. Agents and brokers now have access to insurance profiles and insights collected from dozens of data sources for all lines of business.

Zywave's lead gen solutions enable users to create intelligent prospecting strategies, identifying qualified leads based on the industry's largest variety of criteria. Within the new personal lines solution this means the ability to find homeowner prospects from the most comprehensive database of 80 million households with a name or address search. Along with visibility into property details, such as construction specifics, environmental hazards, and fire protection, which can be used to create tailored prospect lists.

"One of the biggest challenges agents and brokers face in our digital-first marketplace is finding and connecting with prospects in a meaningful way," said Jason Liu, CEO of Zywave. "Access to complete, comprehensive insurance profiles not only allows users to develop custom prospecting lists based on specific criteria, but it also enables next-level discovery and insights that can lead to deeper business discussions that add value and differentiate them from the competition."

The addition of lead generation for personal lines rounds out Zywave's Sales Cloud for Personal Lines offering, which also includes marketing automation, a comparative rater for quoting and proposals, and an agency management system. Combined, this package powers organic growth by streamlining mission-critical workflows all the way from prospecting to renewals.

Zywave also offers lead gen solutions for employee benefits and property and casualty agents and brokers. Employee benefits professionals can find employers based on key business information, like eligible employees, commission fees, compliance issues and more. Property and casualty professionals can target commercial prospects with hazard and property data, carrier and broker listings, policy x-dates, OSHA violations, DOT inspections, penalties and more.

For more information on Zywave's Sales Cloud for Personal Lines, visit www.zywave.com/personal-lines/sales-cloud. For a closer look at Zywave's full portfolio of solutions, including lead generation for all lines of business, visit zywave.com.

About Zywave

Zywave leads the insurtech industry, fueling business growth for its partners with cloud-based sales management, client delivery, content and analytics solutions. Zywave's all-in-one platform provides customizable, user-friendly options that enable insurance professionals to build a unique solution to fit their specific growth goals—their own Modern RevOps Machine. More than 15,000 carriers, agencies and brokerages worldwide—including all of the top 100 U.S. insurance brokerages—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve business growth and promote greater health, wellness, risk management and safety. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com.

Contact: April Larsen

[email protected]

+1.414.918.0547

SOURCE Zywave