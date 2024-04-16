ZYWAVE HONORED WITH FOUR 2024 STEVIE® AWARDS FOR SALES & CUSTOMER SERVICE

MILWAUKEE, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zywave, an industry-leading insurtech, took home the following four awards at the 18th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service dinner held April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Silver:

Best Use of Thought Leadership in Customer Service

Customer Service Management Team of the Year

Customer Service Department of the Year – Computer Software - 100 or More Employees

Bronze:

Customer Service Leader of the Year

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

"I am delighted that Zywave has been recognized for the innovative customer service solutions we provide to our clients while also being employee focused," said Zywave's Vice President of Customer Support Emre Tekoglu. "I'd like to thank the extended support team for their incredible work in ensuring our customer service solutions continue to be best in class in the industry."

The judges praised Zywave's innovative use of data to proactively identify improvement areas in the business, drive change in customer support, and increase employee efficiency and engagement. With Tekoglu at the helm, the department was recognized for its superior leadership, noting the impact he's had on its significant transformation, continuous innovation, and focus on employee well-being.

"It is encouraging to be honored again by the Stevie® Awards for our dedication to providing efficient and effective customer support," said Heather Guntrum, Zywave's Chief Customer Officer. "We know we're on the right track and will continue the momentum to further ensure customer satisfaction."

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 47 nations and territories, were evaluated in this year's competition. Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 200 professionals worldwide, working in seven specialized judging committees.

"The high scores given the winning nominations in this year's competition are evidence of the high levels of achievement portrayed in them," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "We join with the judges and all members of the Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating the winners for their accomplishments."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Winners in all categories are available at https://stevieawards.com/sales/2024-stevie-award-winners.

About Zywave

Zywave leads the insurtech industry, fueling business growth for its partners with cloud-based sales management, client delivery, content, and analytics solutions. Zywave's all-in-one platform provides customizable, user-friendly options that enable insurance professionals to build a unique solution to fit their specific growth goals. More than 18,000 carriers, agencies, and brokerages worldwide—including all of the top 100 U.S. insurance brokerages—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve business growth and promote greater health, wellness, risk management and safety. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com.

Contact:

April Larsen

[email protected]

414.918.0547

SOURCE Zywave