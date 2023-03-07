ZYWAVE HONORED WITH SILVER & BRONZE STEVIE® AWARDS IN 2023 STEVIE AWARDS FOR SALES & CUSTOMER SERVICE

MILWAUKEE, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading insurtech, Zywave, has been presented with two prestigious Stevie® Awards in the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The company received Silver for 'Best Use of Technology in Customer Service – Computer Industries' and Bronze in the category of 'Achievement in the Use of Data & Analytics in Customer Service.'

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. This year's award winners were announced during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, March 3, 2023.

"It is an incredible honor to have been recognized with not one, but two, esteemed Stevie Awards," said Zywave's Vice President of Customer Support, Emre Tekoglu, who accepted the award on the company's behalf. "I'd like to thank the support team for their extreme dedication and agility as we adopted new technology and developed even more efficient workflows. I'm proud of the significant progress we've made in customer support and we're committed to continuing to innovate and enhance our customers' experiences at Zywave."

Over the past few years, Zywave has made significant technology investments to power improvement of both the customer experience, as well as the experience of its internal support representatives. To achieve its ideal state, the team developed and executed several large-scale initiatives that included adopting AI/NP technology to help track customer data and support cases, launching an advanced self-service portal, and leveraging automation solutions for ticketing. This resulted in increased employee retention, faster response times, improved customer satisfaction, and fewer case escalations.

According to the awards' judges, Zywave did a great job leveraging out-of-the-box solutions to increase automation and efficiency, using data to drive change and identify improvement areas in the business, and creating a shift from a reactive to proactive mode of customer support.

"Not only did these two initiatives significantly elevate our customer experience, but they also substantially boosted our employee satisfaction," noted Heather Guntrum, Zywave's Chief Customer Officer. "Happier employees mean happier customers, so the results were a win-win both internally and externally. Transformations like these require a lot of support from all areas of the business—and our vendors—so I'd like to thank the many people who made it possible."

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 49 nations and territories, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 170 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees.

"The nominations we received for the 2023 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

Zywave leads the insurtech industry, fueling business growth for its partners with cloud-based sales management, client delivery, content, and analytics solutions. Zywave's all-in-one platform provides customizable, user-friendly options that enable insurance professionals to build a unique solution to fit their specific growth goals. More than 15,000 carriers, agencies and brokerages worldwide—including all of the top 100 U.S. insurance brokerages—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve business growth and promote greater health, wellness, risk management and safety. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com.

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

