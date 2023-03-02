Zywave Releases 2022 stewardship report Highlighting industry investments, strong customer ROI

Customers profited from expanded solutions, increased industry connections, continual innovation

MILWAUKEE, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading insurtech provider, Zywave, today released its 2022 Stewardship Report detailing the company's most significant milestones over the past year. Highlights from 2022 include over 350 product releases and enhancements, further investment in its agency management portfolio through the acquisition of Strategic Insurance Software (SIS), and a dedicated partnership with Salesforce, reinforcing Zywave's position among the top three platform providers of end-to-end insurance technology.

"The team at Zywave is continually looking for ways to add real value for our customers," said Jason Liu, CEO of Zywave. "To achieve this, in 2022, we not only invested in our customer experience initiatives, but also in product development and industry partnerships. I'm proud of the accomplishments we've experienced over the past year, and the significant impact it has had on our customers' operations, and their bottom line."

Zywave has become well-known in the insurance industry for making significant investments to enhance its portfolio of solutions, facilitating strategic collaborations with industry-leading partners, and maintaining its progressive philosophy on open architecture. Following are a few of the company's highlights from the past year:

Strategic Acquisition – Expanded portfolio of agency management system (AMS) solutions with the addition of SIS and its leading property and casualty AMS, Partner Platform. Now offering agency management solutions for employee benefits, commercial, and personal lines.

Product Innovation – Launched new products for insurers, including Carrier Content Distribution and Carrier Engagement suite, enabling stronger industry connections and communications, from insurers to brokers to clients and their customers.

Industry Partnerships – Introduced a dedicated partnership with Salesforce, the global customer relationship management (CRM) leader. Partnership further unites the worlds of insurance agency sales and client service, creating more efficient, strategic workflows powered by data and content to deliver a seamless client experience.

Investments & Value – Presented five major thought leadership events on property, casualty, and cyber insurance, and hosted over 100 educational events and webinars on today's most critical industry topics. Partnered with Forrester Consulting on a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study, which revealed a 160% three-year return on investment for a composite enterprise that deployed Zywave solutions, and a total of $6.68 million in three-year benefits.

"Zywave's customers can expect additional investments in 2023," added Liu. "This year we'll remain focused on creating even more meaningful connections, both with other technology vendors and between our clients who represent every stage along the insurance lifecycle."

To view Zywave's 2022 Stewardship Report, visit bit.ly/2022StewardshipReport. For more information on Zywave, visit www.zywave.com.

About Zywave

Zywave leads the insurtech industry, fueling business growth for its partners with cloud-based sales management, client delivery, content and analytics solutions. Zywave's all-in-one platform provides customizable, user-friendly options that enable insurance professionals to build a unique solution to fit their specific growth goals—their own Modern RevOps Machine. More than 15,000 carriers, agencies and brokerages worldwide—including all of the top 100 U.S. insurance brokerages—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve business growth and promote greater health, wellness, risk management and safety. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com.

Contact: April Larsen

[email protected]

414-918-0547

SOURCE Zywave