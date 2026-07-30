Zywave Summer 2026 Release Extends Zywave Apex™ AI Capabilities to Help Brokers Drive Faster, Smarter Growth

Sharper insights and seamless connections turn everyday workflows into a competitive edge, helping producers act as trusted advisors across every stage of the client relationship

MILWAUKEE, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zywave, the leading technology provider for insurance distribution, today announced its Summer 2026 Release, extending the capabilities of Zywave Apex™, the first complete AI growth stack built specifically for insurance distribution. New tools enable brokers to automate and improve prospecting engagements, proactively manage renewals from census to proposal, and leverage unique recommendations by unifying and enriching their broker and agency data. This helps brokers spend less time on administrative tasks, and more time growing customer relationships and, ultimately, their books.

Learn more about the Zywave 2026 Summer Release by registering for our upcoming webinar scheduled for Wednesday, August 12 at 12 p.m. EDT.

"With Zywave Apex, we set out to build the first growth-focused AI platform for the front office, and this next wave of capabilities shows exactly what that means for brokers," said Eric Rentsch, Chief Product Officer at Zywave. "We're giving producers AI-driven capabilities to more efficiently connect with and convert prospects, and carry that same intelligence all the way through the entire lifespan of the client. This is truly a connected system built on the strength of core Zywave solutions, and it gets smarter with every touchpoint so brokers can grow faster by focusing on building deeper, strategic relationships with every client, not administrative tactics."

Summer 2026 Release: What's New

The Zywave Summer 2026 Release extends on the momentum of the company's recent launch of Zywave Apex, delivering insights brokers need at the exact moment they need them, and directly inside the agentic workflows they already use. Key enhancements include:

Seamless prospect outreach: Zywave's Producer Agent now integrates with Microsoft Outlook. Producer Agent streamlines prospect emails, personalizes responses to targeted clients, and helps prospects book meetings directly on your producers' calendars. The result: faster, more targeted outreach to your ideal customer profiles, increased client connectivity, and more booked meetings.

Faster renewal quoting: Benefits CPQ now invites employees to self-report census and individual medical questionnaire data, replacing manual paper collection for level-funded plans. Brokers spend renewal season growing client relationships, not chasing paperwork.

Smarter quote management: TurboRater Quote Storage now stores every quote, complete or in progress, in one modernized system. Brokers keep everything organized in one place, and API customers get more flexible reporting than legacy systems allow.

Sharper recommendations: By connecting Partner Platform and AgencyMatrix directly to Zywave Core, brokers get advice based on real client accounts instead of generic data, and Advisor Agent's renewal alerts now reach further across the business to catch more opportunities and coverage gaps.

Streamlined operations: New API-driven workflows automate onboarding and file handling in Client Cloud and BrokerageBuilder, while personal lines agencies get full marketing tools built on their actual book of business, eliminating duplicate data entry and freeing up time to grow.

Availability

Zywave 2026 Summer Release capabilities are available now. For additional information or to request a demo, please visit zywave.com/ai.

About Zywave

Zywave is transforming the growth model for insurance. The company's Apex™ AI platform enables carriers, brokers, and agents to take smarter, faster actions that win, keep, and grow customers. Zywave is pioneering the industry's shift to agentic AI, backed by deep industry expertise, unrivaled data, content and workflows, and a global ecosystem of 15,000 customers and partners. Learn more at zywave.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Ashley Paula-Legge

Big Valley Marketing for Zywave

[email protected]

SOURCE Zywave