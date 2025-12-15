Zywave Named as a Leader in Insurance Agency Management Systems

Insurtech earns top marks in strategy and current offering categories

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading insurtech provider, Zywave, announced today that it has been recognized as a leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: Insurance Agency Management Systems, Q4 2025. According to the report, "Zywave's SaaS platform offers agencies a robust marketing toolkit, quoting and proposal tools, and product analysis and comparison for personal, commercial, and benefit lines — aided by a highly intuitive UI and extensible platform architecture."

The report provided a comprehensive evaluation of the ten most significant digital insurance agency platform providers and evaluated them in two categories, including current offering and strategy. Zywave is recognized as a leader among the providers and received the highest possible scores in 9 criteria, including three criteria within the strategy category: Vision, Innovation and Roadmap.

"To us, Zywave's placement as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Insurance Agency Management Systems, Q4 2025 reflects our relentless focus on the success of our customers," said Eric Rentsch, Zywave Chief Product Officer. "Zywave is continually investing in empowering agencies with intelligent, integrated technology. We see receiving the top score in the strategy category as evidence of Zywave's investments in insurance-specialized agentic AI. We believe this game-changing technology will turn insurance software into a true performance multiplier for this industry — so insurance professionals worldwide can focus on advising clients and growing profitably."

The Forrester Wave™ is a guide for buyers considering their purchasing options in a technology marketplace. The guide uses a transparent methodology to compare the players in a software, hardware, or services market so the professionals they serve can make well-informed decisions without spending months conducting their own research.

"We believe being named a Leader by Forrester shows we're setting the pace for the future of insurance technology," said Martin Simoncic, Zywave Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited by the recognition and will continue to focus on delivering the best front office solutions to help our customers drive organic growth. Our job is simple: give agencies and carriers the technology to win."

The report noted that "Zywave's vision is to facilitate the growth of insurance distributors by becoming an integrated, open-API software suite powered by agentic AI." The report goes on, "Its impressive roadmap and innovation aim to bolster quoting and carrier connectivity as well as use AI-powered agents to automate workflows."

As an end-to-end solution, Zywave enables agencies and carriers to simplify digital transformation with AI-powered marketing and lead generation, intelligent quoting and proposals, and advanced agency management capabilities that allow businesses to run efficiently and make smarter, data-driven decisions.

Why This Matters

The insurance industry is at a pivotal moment, facing rising customer expectations, complex risk environments, pressure to modernize operations, and growing difficulty in having the right mix of talent. Recognition from Forrester shows Zywave's place as a leader among the top vendors in the market. As Zywave continues to add Agentic AI into its platform, Zywave is not just automating tasks—it's enabling agencies to make smarter decisions, deliver personalized experiences, and unlock new growth opportunities. For Zywave, this position as a Leader signals a future where insurance distribution is faster, more connected, and powered by intelligent technology.

To read the full Forrester report, click here. To learn more about Zywave's end-to-end offerings, visit www.zywave.com.

About Zywave

Zywave delivers AI-powered growth engines for the insurance industry, helping Carriers, MGAs, agencies, and brokers grow profitably, strengthen risk assessment, build better client relationships, and streamline operations. Zywave's intelligent, AI-powered platform software serves as a performance multiplier for more than 160,000 insurance professionals worldwide—across all major segments—helping them stay competitive in today's fast-changing risk environment. For more information, visit www.zywave.com.

