Zywave Revolutionizes Insurance Industry, Introduces Agentic AI Vision and Innovations to Drive Unprecedented Organic Growth for Customers

Company Outlines Agentic AI Strategy and Roadmap, Introducing New Suite of AI Agents

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zywave, a leading provider of insurance technology solutions, today unveiled its Agentic AI strategy and the industry's first suite of insurance-specialized AI agents. The agents will help insurance companies transform how they work and achieve unprecedented levels of revenue growth and productivity. The company will host a virtual launch event today at 11:00 am ET to share details of the announcement. You can view it here.

The insurance industry is at a crossroads. Slowing growth, talent wars and an aging workforce are among the challenges that the industry is facing – on top of an escalating risk trajectory and intensifying competition. Carriers and brokers feel the pressure of disruption and the need to modernize. To help address these and other market challenges, Zywave has introduced a suite of intelligent agents designed to transform growth targets into real opportunities and create a true performance multiplier for businesses, working 24/7 to support today's leading organizations. These agents include:

Prospect Identification Agent : After seamlessly connecting to your Management System, the agent enriches your existing customer and policy data with missing details (e.g., websites, NAICS/SIC codes, company size, revenue) and recommends the best new prospects for each producer to define your Ideal Customer Profiles.

: After seamlessly connecting to your Management System, the agent enriches your existing customer and policy data with missing details (e.g., websites, NAICS/SIC codes, company size, revenue) and recommends the best new prospects for each producer to define your Ideal Customer Profiles. Lead Sourcing & Scoring Agent: Uses the Ideal Customer Profile to find top prospects – with trusted contact information, such as email and phone numbers – from the miEdge database, ranked by buying intent indicators like upcoming renewals or recent broker changes.

Uses the Ideal Customer Profile to find top prospects – with trusted contact information, such as email and phone numbers – from the miEdge database, ranked by buying intent indicators like upcoming renewals or recent broker changes. Research & Enrichment Agent : Gathers prospective household and company data, identifies current coverages, personalizes custom messages using real-time news, and share insights about both household and company prospects.

: Gathers prospective household and company data, identifies current coverages, personalizes custom messages using real-time news, and share insights about both household and company prospects. Outreach & Optimization Agent: Builds personalized email outreach for each prospect, delivers pre-built campaign sequence drawing from Zywave's extensive content library, then tracks engagement metrics, and recommends optimizations to boost results.

These agents are currently available to select early customers and will be generally available in Q1 2026. Future AI agents to be rolled out throughout 2026 will be focused on new business and renewal quoting automation, as well as benchmarking policy and coverage design.

"Zywave is taking a significant step forward for the industry by bringing Agentic AI to insurance professionals to deliver unprecedented organic growth, while serving their clients more effectively," said Martin Simoncic, CEO, Zywave. "By drawing on our industry-recognized, proprietary data and content, our new AI agents streamline what used to be fragmented, manual tasks and turn them into connected, AI-powered workflows. This unlocks new levels of productivity and gives producers, brokers, and carriers a competitive edge in this rapidly changing market."

Agentic AI: Powering Next-Generation Growth in Insurance

Zywave's first suite of agents tackles one of the insurance industry's toughest challenges: the time-consuming process of prospecting and client acquisition. By replacing 15+ step workflows that consumed 45% of producer's time, these AI agents enable intuitive "describe-and-done" experiences, helping users build ideal customer profiles, identify and prioritize prospects, and generate personalized outreach, while using Zywave's proprietary content and datasets.

In the future, by connecting to an agency's book of business, Zywave agents will identify risk exposures using Zywave's industry-leading benchmarking analytics, recommend appropriate coverage, and tap into 1,000+ real-time carrier APIs to proactively quote coverages. AI Agents will also surface insights through coverage-gap analysis and contract comparisons for use in proposals. Together, these capabilities empower brokers to deliver more value to clients, strengthen customer loyalty, and deliver the ideal protections to each of their clients. And unlike generic AI tools, Zywave's AI-powered solutions draw on proprietary insurance industry data and content including a library of more than 120,000 topics, as well as detailed coverage and exposure data on tens of millions of households and companies. These new, easy-to-use solutions are designed for both new producers and experienced insurance professionals.

"Productivity risk has become business risk. Our people are overcoming complexity, our clients fight volatility, and Agentic AI helps us win on both of those fronts," said Ryan Shinkle, President of Business Development, The Baldwin Group. "Agentic AI is helping us eliminate the bottlenecks of manual research and duplicate effort by embedding intelligence directly into our workflows. Instead of scavenger hunts for data, we're getting instant insight delivery, whether it's guiding advisors to the right prospects or unifying internal systems into a single pane of glass. The result is speed, focus, and consistency that compound over time."

"This will always be a relationship business, and that won't change just because we're using AI," said Julius Aebly, President of Aebly & Associates Insurance Services, Inc. "The value of Zywave Agentic AI is freeing us from tedious, transactional work so we can spend more time with clients, sharpening complex programs like captives and benefits, and using our expertise to deepen relationships, boost retention, and improve outcomes for clients and their employees."

To learn more about Zywave's Agentic AI strategy and solution set, visit here.

