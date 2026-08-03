Zywave Unveils New Horizon Thought Leadership Event Series with 2026 Digital Distribution Conference in New York City

New half-day AI Exchange session will also explore where AI is genuinely reshaping insurance distribution and growth from the people building and using it

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zywave, the leading technology provider for insurance distribution, today unveiled the Zywave Horizon Thought Leadership Series, a new umbrella brand uniting the company's flagship industry events under a single mandate: bring the insurance ecosystem's most influential voices together to discern where the market is heading and uncover growth opportunities most haven't yet seen.

The series opens with the company's second annual Zywave Horizon: Digital Distribution Conference on Wednesday, September 9, followed by a new half-day session, Zywave AI Exchange, on Thursday, September 10, both in New York City.

Why Horizon, Why Now

The insurance ecosystem is being reshaped from every direction at once: rates are softening, technology — particularly agentic AI — is accelerating, distribution models are fragmenting, and risk profiles are shifting in real time. No single carrier, wholesaler, broker, or MGA can track all of it at once or alone.

In this environment, efficiency is table stakes. Nearly every organization in the industry is already optimizing for it. Growth is the true differentiator, and finding these opportunities takes more perspective than any one seat at the table can offer. That is the problem Horizon is built to solve.

For years, Zywave has convened these thought leadership forums and conversations individually — through Digital Distribution, Cyber Risk, Casualty, and the Cyber Risk Awards — and each has built a genuine reputation for shaping industry dialogue and solving real-world problems.

Horizon does not replace that track record, rather, it unifies it. Bringing these events together under one banner signals a shift from delivering insights, which are now widely available, to helping attendees uncover growth opportunities that aren't yet obvious to the broader market.

"The goal of the Zywave Horizon thought leadership event series is simple: help insurers grow more profitably, help brokers write more premiums in the industry's fastest-changing coverage areas, and help buyers get better outcomes at renewal," said Jeff Cohen, Senior Vice President of Industry Relations at Zywave. "With Horizon, we're bringing all parts of the insurance industry ecosystem to the same table, not just to talk, but to actually uncover what's next and solve the industry's greatest challenges. Our new half-day event, AI Exchange, is a great example, giving attendees a grounded look at where AI is really working today, straight from the people building and using it."

Zywave Horizon: Digital Distribution Agenda Highlights

Building on the inaugural Digital Distribution conference, this year's program will feature keynote remarks, panel discussions, and networking opportunities focused on the trends reshaping how insurance products reach the market.

Tom Gillingham, President of Commercial Risk at NFP, will deliver the keynote "Narrow Your Focus, Expand Your Premium Potential," discussing how the industry can achieve new growth by delivering solutions for challenging or underserved areas. Additional conference sessions will explore:

Trends in retail channels, wholesale networks, and MGAs/MGUs

The rapidly evolving role of insurance technology in distribution

Panel discussions on organic growth, agentic AI, and producer validation

The future state of the insurance distribution market

Proven strategies for improving efficiency and reaching new customers

New in 2026: Zywave AI Exchange

AI Exchange is a half-day extension of Zywave Horizon: Digital Distribution, designed to go deeper on the value AI is driving in insurance right now and what's next for the industry. AI Exchange is built around specific, grounded use cases: what's already working, what carriers and brokers are testing today, and how AI is reshaping where growth comes from, not just how fast the same work gets done.

Attendees will get a real look at where AI is actually being used today in distribution and underwriting, straight from the people building and using it, not just the companies selling it. Two customer panels will enable attendees to hear directly from their peers about what's working, what isn't, and what's next in their AI journeys.

Registration Details

Zywave Horizon: Digital Distribution will take place on Wednesday, September 9 at Convene 360 Madison Avenue, New York, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT. Early bird registration for the flagship event is $875 and ends Friday, August 7.

Attendees joining the Zywave Horizon: Digital Distribution event will receive complimentary access to the Zywave AI Exchange half-day session on Thursday, September 10 at etc.venues 601 Lexington Avenue, New York, from 8 to 11:45 a.m. EDT. For those interested in only attending the AI Exchange half-day session, registration is $99 per person. Space is limited.

For more information and to register for these events, please visit our website.

About Zywave

Zywave is transforming the growth model for insurance. The company's Apex™ AI platform enables carriers, brokers, and agents to take smarter, faster actions that win, keep, and grow customers. Zywave is pioneering the industry's shift to agentic AI, backed by deep industry expertise, unrivaled data, content and workflows, and a global ecosystem of 15,000 customers and partners. Learn more at zywave.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Ashley Paula-Legge

Big Valley Marketing for Zywave

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SOURCE Zywave