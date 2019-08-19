ZZ Market & Grill Announces Grand Opening August 21 in Detroit

DETROIT, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to say hello to a gourmet market experience unlike any other in downtown Detroit. ZZ Market & Grill will officially hold its grand opening on August 21 from noon until 7 p.m. located at 210 Henry Street near Little Caesars Arena. Guests who stop in on Wednesday during the grand opening will receive free sample tastes of menu selections including fresh salads, sandwiches, and gourmet pizza.

"We are excited to bring ZZ Market & Grill to Detroit," said Dominic Hanna, co-owner of ZZ Market & Grill. "Our location is perfect for visitors to the city as well as those who live and work here. They can enjoy a freshly prepared meal and carryout food without any hassle. The ZZ experience is quick and simple from parking to check out."

ZZ Market & Grill offers made-from-scratch, grab-and-go meals for the downtown worker looking for a tasty lunch bite to the Detroit visitor attending concerts, sporting events, and shows. Due to its prime location in Detroit's entertainment district, be sure to drop in to pick up all of your tailgating essentials as well as a late-night bite after an event.

"ZZ Market & Grill is not one thing; we are a melting pot of cuisine," said Russell Bronson, Executive Chef of ZZ Market & Grill. "Our cuisine is traditional, yet approachable with unique twists on every menu item. You can truly taste the love freshly prepared in every bite."

With ingredients sourced from local food providers, ZZ Market & Grill emphasizes the pride and responsibility they feel toward the city of Detroit and Detroiters. Menu items such as the Maurice Salad and Wigley's corned beef sandwich are staples in Detroit. Additional selections available include sandwiches, burgers, salads, and customizable pizza. Many menu items are vegetarian, vegan, and organic.

The market also offers a large selection of Michigan-based beverage products including favorites from Bell's to Founders to Valentine Distilling Co.

Whether stopping in before or after an event or during your lunch break, ZZ Market & Grill promises you will be greeted by personable employees looking to create a unique grab-and-go experience for you. ZZ Market & Grill is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Extended hours will vary based on area events. Visit zzmarket.com and social media for extended hour notices.

About ZZ Market & Grill

A gourmet market experience in downtown Detroit, ZZ Market & Grill offers culinary-inspired, high-quality food serving vegetarian, vegan, and organic options daily as well as carryout beverages and snacks.

ZZ Market & Grill | 210 Henry St. Detroit, MI 48201

Hours: Open 7 days a week 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

http://www.zzmarket.com/ | http://www.facebook.com/zzmkt |

https://twitter.com/zzs_market | https://www.instagram.com/zzs_market/ |

Contact: Ashleigh Laabs

Phone: (989) 780-4090

Email: ashleigh@avictoriamae.com

SOURCE ZZ Market & Grill

Related Links

http://zzmarket.com

