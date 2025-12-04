EUROPE'S 50 BEST BARS TO DEBUT, SPOTLIGHTING BARS ACROSS THE CONTINENT

50 Best, the organisation behind The World's 50 Best Bars, launches brand-new list and awards programme in Europe for the first time

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 50 Best will launch the inaugural list of Europe's 50 Best Bars establishing a new ranking honouring the continent's most outstanding drinking destinations and celebrating the creativity and excellence shaping Europe's bar culture.

Joining The World's 50 Best Bars, North America's 50 Best Bars and Asia's 50 Best Bars, this new regional list will celebrate the continent's finest drinking destinations and provide consumers with the most trusted, expert-curated guide to exceptional bar experiences.

Emma Sleight, Head of Content for Europe's 50 Best Bars, says: "We couldn't be more excited to launch our new bar awards programme in Europe. Following the growing success of our regional lists in Asia and North America, we're confident this new addition will become a vital part of the regional bar landscape, shining a light on both established and, excitingly, emerging destinations across the continent. The result will be a list of the most memorable bars experiences from the region, celebrating its passion, talent and hard work and providing a credible and trustworthy guide for discerning drinkers."

Europe's 50 Best Bars will unfold over several days of celebrations, including the well-loved Bartenders' Feast hosted on the eve of the ceremony. The hotly anticipated list of Europe's 50 Best Bars will be unveiled at a grand awards ceremony, featuring red-carpet arrivals and a drinks reception ahead of the live countdown. The event will culminate in the reveal of a number of special awards for both individuals and establishments, as well as the coveted title of The Best Bar in Europe, sponsored by Perrier.

The inaugural ranking for Europe's 50 Best Bars will reflect the best bars experiences based on the votes of 300 anonymous European bar industry experts from across the region. Members of the 50 Best organisation do not vote; that is the collective role of the voting Academy. Bars cannot apply to be on the list and sponsors do not have any influence on the list.

The first list will be unveiled at an awards ceremony next year, the date and location of which will be announced in due course.

