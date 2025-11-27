Abu Dhabi Turf Club to host 33rd UAE President Cup for Arabian Purebred Horses under the patronage of Mansour bin Zayed

The President of the UAE Cup for Arabian Purebred Horses will be run on December 6, a highlight of Abu Dhabi Turf Club's 2025–2026 season, which features 16 fixtures

Visitors to the prestigious event will enjoy a variety of fine dining and entertainment options including premium dining restaurant Strawfire, immersive installations that celebrate Emirati culture and heritage, performances from live musicians and a spectacular closing ceremony drone show

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chief of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club (ADEC), Abu Dhabi Turf Club (ADTC) will stage the 33rd running of the President of the UAE Cup for Arabian Purebred Horses on December 6, 2025.

The Group 1 contest over 2200 metres is a feature event of the season, renowned for its prestige, record prize fund, and fierce competition among champion horses. It will bring together elite jockeys and the finest Arabian Purebreds to compete for a share of the total prize fund of AED 10.8 million, with racing fans around the world set to follow the action. The meeting is recognised as the richest night of the Abu Dhabi Turf Club season. It will feature the President of the UAE Cup for Arabian Purebred alongside other high-profile races, including the Group 3 Yass Sprint, the UAE Breeders Cup, and the Abu Dhabi Derby.

The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan inaugurated the first edition of the President of the UAE Cup for Arabian Purebred Horses in 1994, affirming the importance of the breed, showcasing its exceptional qualities on the track, and preserving this heritage as an integral part of the nation's traditions.

His Excellency Eng. Ali Al Shaiba, Director General of Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club and Abu Dhabi Turf Club, noted that the leadership's support for Arabian Purebred horses has been instrumental in restoring their stature, enhancing their prominence, and elevating their presence on the international stage. He expressed his gratitude for the patronage and support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the President of the UAE Cup for Arabian Purebred Horses.

He said: "At Abu Dhabi Turf Club, we are proud to host the President of the UAE Cup for Arabian Purebred Horses every year. This cherished occasion reflects the deep-rooted place of the Arabian horse in the hearts of the Emirati people and strengthens their connection to the heritage of racing."

He added: "For more than three decades, this prestigious Cup has carried a proud message of our society's enduring equestrian values. It remains the world's premier stage for Arabian Purebred racing, bringing together the finest horses, renowned owners, elite jockeys, and top trainers, all competing for the honour of lifting this coveted title."

Visitors can expect a full lineup of entertainment showcasing Emirati heritage and culture. Children aged 6 to 12, are invited to participate in the Emirati National Dress Competition and photography enthusiasts can join in the UAE President Cup Photo Competition. Inspired by the motifs of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, an immersive jalsa will provide an artistic visual experience.

For gourmet enthusiasts, Strawfire, the premium restaurant from Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, will offer a specially curated menu. The diverse entertainment lineup features traditional performances that showcase the UAE's heritage. A spectacular drone show will bring the celebrations to a grand finale, lighting up the sky and captivating every guest.

