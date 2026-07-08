MEXICO CITY, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 2, 2026, representatives from UNESCO, Chinese and Mexican government agencies, industry associations and businesses gathered in Mexico City for the China-Mexico Dialogue for a Green Future on Rail Transit, exploring how sustainable transportation can improve urban mobility while strengthening cultural ties between the two countries. Held under the theme "Green Mobility, Shared Civilizations," the event provided a forum to exchange perspectives on the future of sustainable urban development.

China-Mexico Dialogue on Rail Transit Highlights Sustainable Urban Development and Cultural Cooperation China-Mexico Dialogue on Rail Transit Highlights Sustainable Urban Development and Cultural Cooperation

Discussions centered on the role of rail transit in helping cities reduce emissions while meeting growing transportation demand. With Mexico City continuing to invest in the electrification of its transit network, participants pointed to expanding opportunities for China-Mexico cooperation on sustainable urban mobility. CRRC showcased rail systems designed for local operating conditions that also incorporate Mexican cultural elements, while UNESCO representatives cited the company's localized ESG strategy as an example of how sustainability can be integrated into day-to-day business operations.

Wang Feng, President of CRRC Corporation Limited, said the company's long-term strategy is to help cities build cleaner, more efficient transportation systems. In Mexico, that translates into combining advanced rail technology with localized operations and ESG practices to develop solutions that reflect local priorities.

During the event, Wang Qiaolin, Chairman of CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd., and José Luis Perea González, Deputy Director General of Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History, signed a cooperation agreement establishing the China-Mexico Cultural Preservation and Communication Project.

Guests also unveiled the 2025 CRRC in Mexico Sustainability Report. Aligned with the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Mexico's regulatory framework, the report outlines CRRC's ESG initiatives in Mexico and documents the low-carbon results of the company's work on the Mexico City Metro and Light Rail systems, as well as projects in Guadalajara, Monterrey and Campeche. It also highlights transportation support provided by CRRC for the world-class soccer games.

Panel discussions focused on two themes—"Smart Mobility and Urban Resilience" and "Cultural Stewardship and Inclusive Communities." Participants discussed how rail transit can help cities reduce emissions while improving mobility, as well as its role as a public space that brings people together and encourages cultural exchange. The event concluded with an exhibition of paintings and handicrafts created by Chinese and Mexican children, interactive demonstrations of China's intangible cultural heritage, and performances showcasing Mexican culture.