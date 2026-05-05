IGT Solutions Rebrands as Atain, Marking a New Era as an Enterprise Orchestration Partner

GURUGRAM, India, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IGT Solutions today announced that it has rebranded to Atain, unveiling a new identity that reflects the company's evolution into a trusted, value-led, outcomes-based partner for global enterprises.

Over the years, the company's footprint has become truly global, its capabilities have expanded both organically and through acquisitions, and its emphasis on AI + people has created the need for a sharper market identity aligned to these shifts.

Atain, Assured Outcomes

Atain reflects the company's core promise, a shift from being defined as an outsourcing partner to becoming an Enterprise Orchestration Partner focused on outcomes. Built on a strong DNA of delivering results, the business continues to draw on its heritage in operations, delivery excellence, and deep travel-domain expertise, while expanding its ability to solve increasingly complex challenges across industries.

How Atain Delivers Assured Outcomes

As an enterprise orchestration partner, Atain brings people, processes, and platforms into sync with AI to redefine the future of work. By orchestrating expertise, the company accelerates velocity, eliminates variability, and delivers assured outcomes.

This is enabled through a differentiated set of capabilities, including the SMART Framework, which drives superior metrics through AI-redefined work, and TechBud.AI, a GenAI foundation built on zero-pilot architecture and ISO 42001-certified standards for responsible, auditable AI. It is further strengthened by a curated partner ecosystem of leading hyperscalers and enterprise technologies, as well as a comprehensive suite of specialized services spanning AI Customer Experience, Trust & Safety, Enterprise Operations, Technology Services, and an Enterprise Orchestration and Automation Platform with deep industry expertise across travel and hospitality, banking and financial services, and retail and e-commerce.

"This rebrand reflects both our heritage and our future," said Katie Stein, Chief Executive Officer of Atain. "We have delivered operational excellence and measurable results. Today, our clients need more; they need a partner who can combine expertise, AI, and innovation to help them move faster, operate smarter, and achieve assured outcomes. Atain is our commitment to delivering exactly that."

Atain will continue to invest in talent, innovation, and capabilities that help enterprises grow with confidence and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving ecosystem.

About Atain

Atain is an enterprise orchestration partner that aligns people, processes, and platforms with AI to redefine work and deliver assured outcomes. It is enabled through the SMART Framework, driving superior metrics with AI-redefined work, the TechBud.AI platform, a GenAI foundation built on zero-pilot architecture and ISO 42001 standards, a robust partner ecosystem, and deep domain expertise.

Atain's Unified Hub continuously senses, predicts, and re-orchestrates work across people, processes, and platforms to deliver assured outcomes. The centers of skill and scale (CoS2) combine deep expertise with AI to deliver assured outcomes.

For more information, visit www.atain.com

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