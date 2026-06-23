Shanghai Summer to open a season of city adventures

SHANGHAI, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from english.shanghai.gov.cn

The 2026 Shanghai Summer International Consumption Season will run from July through October, spanning the summer period, Mid-Autumn Festival, and National Day holiday. Held under the theme "Shanghai Summer, Join the Family Fun", the event aims to showcase the city's diverse offerings for residents and visitors alike.

The program is organized around the letters in the word S-U-M-M-E-R, with six themed sections dedicated to sports, urban exploration, museums, music, entertainment, and relaxation.

S-Sports

The Sports section will highlight premium competitions and mass-participation sports activities.

Among the headline events is the Rolex Shanghai Masters, an ATP 1000 tournament. As the only ATP Masters 1000 event in Asia, it will bring many of the world's top players to Shanghai. The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) Shanghai, China, will also return, showcasing high-speed racing from one of motocross's premium international series.

U-Urban

The Urban section focuses on city-specific experiences that invite visitors to discover Shanghai from different angles.

Featured events include the upgraded Shanghai International Light Festival and the 2027 Spring/Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, which will introduce a fashion concept of "everywhere is a runway".

M-Museum

The Museum section will highlight cultural immersion and major exhibitions.

One of the key attractions will be On Top of the World Tree: Ancient Civilizations of the Americas at the Shanghai Museum, which will present a panoramic view of ancient civilizations in Central and South America.

A series of exhibition-focused packages will accompany the show. The Shanghai Museum will introduce a "five-item linkage" experience connecting artifacts, people, animals, plants, and food. Joint tickets will also be available with partners including Shanghai Zoo and the World Expo Culture Park.

M-Music

The Music section will focus on live performances and summer evening experiences.

One of its highlights is the 17th Music in the Summer Air festival, which will bring leading international orchestras to Shanghai. As part of the festival's "city symphony" program, performances will also be staged in shopping areas across the city.

Additional offerings will include special concert packages inspired by composer Felix Mendelssohn, combining performance tickets with exclusive cultural merchandise.

E-Entertainment

The Entertainment section will create a wave of summer fun through theme park experiences, gaming, animation, and other immersive activities for visitors of all ages.

Shanghai Disney Resort will celebrate its 10th anniversary with special summer programs for visitors from around the world. Other events include the Shanghai Summer International Gaming and Animation Month and Redland 2.0.

R-Relax

The Relax section aims to create slower-paced and family-oriented experiences.

Featured events include the 28th Pet Fair Asia, which will bring together pet owners and industry participants from around the world, and the Shanghai Tourism Festival Summer Tourism Season, which will offer immersive cultural and tourism activities across the city.