The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Launches a New Official Platform, "Saudi Properties", Ahead of the Non-Saudi Property Ownership Law

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Estate General Authority (REGA) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced the launch of a new national platform under the name "Saudi Properties." This will serve as the official platform for all real estate ownership transactions by non-Saudis within the Kingdom, as part of the ongoing preparations for the Non-Saudi Property Ownership Law to enter into force in mid-January 2026.

The Saudi Properties brand was first unveiled during REGA's participation in the "Cityscape Global" exhibition, hosted in Riyadh in November 2025. This announcement marks a pivotal milestone toward strengthening the regulatory framework of the real estate investment environment and enhancing transparency and reliability.

As the law takes effect, the Authority has also designated non-Saudi real estate ownership as one of the main themes of the Real Estate Future Forum, scheduled to be held in Riyadh next January. The Forum will bring together a broad and distinguished group of leaders and experts to discuss future trends in real estate markets and the promising investment opportunities in the Kingdom's real estate sector.

"Saudi Properties" aims to serve as the official gateway for all ownership processes. This includes browsing real estate opportunities, communicating with developers, submitting applications, verifying eligibility, and connecting with relevant entities within an integrated ecosystem. This will provide investors with a simple, seamless, and reliable digital journey to purchase property in the Kingdom. The platform is one of the core enablers for implementing the Non-Saudi Property Ownership Law, ensuring smooth execution domestically and internationally.

The portal further seeks to enhance international confidence in the Kingdom's real estate environment, providing a trusted, safe, and user-friendly experience for investors and residents seeking property ownership. This will support market growth and help maintain the balance between supply and demand through the provision of integrated digital services with accurate and up-to-date information, enabling investors to make informed, data-driven decisions.

The launch of the "Saudi Properties" portal marks a significant milestone in strengthening the Kingdom's position as a leading global destination for real-estate investment. It reflects an integrated national vision to build a comprehensive real estate environment that supports economic growth and enhances quality of life.

https://rega.gov.sa/media-center/