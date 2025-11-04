Aligned with the UAE's National Cloud Security Policy and endorsed by the UAE Cybersecurity Council, the launchpad provides security, compliance, and data governance controls for innovation across governmental and regulated industries in the UAE

Commercial service now available to public and private sectors across the UAE, giving every regulated organisation an immediate path to in-country cloud

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In alignment with the UAE National Cyber Security Strategy, the global technology group e& and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, today announced the commercial availability and full operational readiness of the UAE Sovereign Launchpad, a cloud offering that accelerates the adoption of cloud and AI services for UAE government agencies, along with regulated customers in healthcare, financial services, education, space, oil & gas, and non-profit sectors.

UAE Sovereign Launchpad offered by e& and powered by AWS is now live and commercially available across UAE

Powered by AWS, offered by e&, and endorsed by the UAE Cybersecurity Council (CSC), the UAE Sovereign Launchpad contributes to UAE's journey toward a more secure national digital infrastructure. It enables government agencies and customers to deploy all workloads, except those classified as Secret and Top Secret, while ensuring alignment with the UAE CSC's National Cloud Security Policy.

The UAE Sovereign Launchpad, which is hosted in the AWS Middle East (UAE) Region and managed by e& enterprise, arrives at a time when regulated industries in the region are facing increasing pressure to safeguard critical data, align with national regulations, and address emerging cybersecurity challenges. The launchpad directly addresses these challenges, offering a robust, cost-efficient environment where data governance, compliance, and innovation co-exist as core architectural principles.

Built for sectors requiring high compliance and security standards, the launchpad provides an accelerated pathway to secure cloud adoption while maintaining data residency, comprehensive visibility across cloud resources, and governance controls within the country.

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government and Chairman of the UAE Cybersecurity Council, commented: "The UAE Sovereign Launchpad marks a significant milestone in our nation's digital transformation journey. This collaboration between e& and AWS demonstrates how we can leverage global cloud innovation while adhering to the UAE National Cloud Security Policy requirements. By providing a framework that aligns with our National Cloud Security Policy, we are enabling government entities and regulated industries to accelerate their adoption of advanced cloud and AI technologies. This initiative not only enhances our cyber resilience but also reinforces the UAE's position as a leader in secure digital innovation."

Khalid Murshed, Chief Executive Officer, e& enterprise, said, "We are proud to deliver this unique platform that accelerates secure cloud adoption in the UAE. Together with AWS and the UAE Cybersecurity Council, we are empowering organisations to meet compliance and regulatory compliance objectives without compromising innovation or agility. With the UAE Sovereign Launchpad now live, organisations can deploy workloads on AWS cloud with confidence knowing that compliance and security are foundational principles built into the platform's architecture."

Tanuja Randery, Managing Director and Vice President of AWS, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), added: "Built with UAE regulatory compliance and zero-trust principles, the UAE Sovereign Launchpad delivers a production-ready cloud architecture hosted within the UAE and managed by e& enterprise. The full rollout of the launchpad marks a pivotal moment for regional digital transformation, empowering public and private sector organisations to accelerate their journey to the cloud with confidence. Our collaboration with e& enterprise and the UAE Cybersecurity Council combines the unparalleled security, innovation, and breadth of AWS services with the deep local expertise designed to meet the UAE's regulatory and cybersecurity standards. We are deeply committed to supporting the UAE's digital ambitions and are proud to help build a secure, innovative, and resilient future for the nation."

By embedding zero-trust security controls, in-country key-management options, and automated compliance reporting, the UAE Sovereign Launchpad enables organisations to focus on innovation without compromising their governance or regulatory obligations.

The UAE Sovereign Launchpad was first announced in May 2025 as part of a broader initiative to accelerate cloud and AI adoption across the UAE's public sector and regulated industries. The announcement marks a new phase in the nation's cloud journey – from concept and collaboration to national-scale readiness – supporting the UAE's We the UAE 2031 vision and building a trusted, compliant, and resilient digital ecosystem. It provides robust, compliant, and cost-efficient pathway for public and private sector organisations to modernise their operations securely in the cloud while strengthening the UAE's overall digital resilience.

The UAE Sovereign Launchpad is available immediately through e& enterprise. Organisations can start with a readiness assessment or move straight to production deployment.

To learn more about the UAE Sovereign Cloud Launchpad and how your organization can get started, visit Sovereign Launchpad

