JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At 1:00 PM local time on November 24, 2025, Chery proudly launched the world's first transformable multi-purpose SUV, "Chery X," at the GAIKINDO Jakarta Auto Week (GJAW). The event was graced by the presence of Mr. Zhou Dinghua, Executive Deputy General Manager of Chery International, alongside representatives from 100 leading Indonesian media outlets, including Kompas and Detik. Together, they witnessed a launch event defined by innovation and groundbreaking vision.

Chery's First Transformable 7-Seater SUV Debuts in Indonesia, Offering a New Family Mobility Solution

The transformable multi-purpose SUV made a stunning appearance at the center of a highly immersive venue. Its bold exterior design—featuring the "tiger roar" front grille, "tiger eye" taillights, and three parallel "claw mark" character lines—exuded a powerful presence, while its highly adaptable interior layout instantly ignited excitement across the audience. This innovative launch not only clearly conveyed the product's core concept of "breaking scene boundaries," but also allowed users to deeply experience the brand's forward-thinking vision for the future of mobility.

Designed to address the core challenge of "one person, multiple roles—one vehicle, multiple uses," it leverages its transformative capability to seamlessly cover 99% of family scenarios. With a length of 4,900 mm and a wheelbase of 2,800 mm, the vehicle provides a generous interior space. Its flexible layout—featuring a foldable second row and quick‑release third row—enables seamless transitions between multiple configurations: a 7‑seater for daily commuting, a luxurious 4‑seater, a camper van, and an open‑top SUV. This versatility effortlessly accommodates diverse needs. Built to navigate Indonesia's mountainous terrain and abundant waterways, the new model features a fully waterproofed powertrain—including the engine, transmission, electric motors, and battery system. With a wading depth of 700 mm and 220 mm ground clearance, it confidently navigates muddy paths and shallow streams, ensuring reliable performance across varied landscapes.

The launch of the new model fills a critical gap in Chery's multi-form SUV segment in Indonesia, complementing the existing product portfolio to establish a comprehensive product matrix that covers family, off-road, and personalized usage scenarios. With the new model now officially launched, Chery is set to transcend traditional usage boundaries and strengthen its competitive position in the region. By delivering intelligent mobility solutions that embody "One Vehicle, Endless Lifestyles," the brand aims to unlock new lifestyle possibilities for families in Southeast Asia and beyond.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2831810/1.jpg