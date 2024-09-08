HONOR Redefines Mobile AI Solutions with PC powered by Snapdragon, on-device AI Agent and AI Deepfake Detection at IFA 2024

HONOR, Qualcomm, and Microsoft Redefine Innovations in Mobile AI

BERLIN, Sept. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at IFA 2024, HONOR unveiled three groundbreaking mobile AI Solutions: AI PC powered by Snapdragon® X Elite platforms, AI Agent and AI Deepfake Detection. The launch was accompanied by a thought-provoking panel discussion featuring HONOR CEO George Zhao; Alex Katouzian, Group GM of MCX at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; and Mark Linton, VP of Device Partner Sales at Microsoft. Together, they explored the convergence of AI and Snapdragon technology, discussing how these innovations are shaping the future of mobile AI.

"When it comes to mobile computing, AI is not just a buzzword, it's a revolution," commented George Zhao, CEO of HONOR Device Co., Ltd. "At HONOR, we're committed to working with our partners to deliver powerful AI capabilities and seamless connectivity, while protecting our users' privacy. Through open collaboration with industry leaders, we're creating devices that empower individuals and redefine what's possible."

"At Qualcomm Technologies, we believe the NPU is the key to unlocking the true potential of AI in PCs," added Alex Katouzian, Group GM of MCX, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "The Snapdragon X Elite with its industry-leading NPU performance empowers AI PCs like the HONOR MagicBook Art 14 to deliver next-generation AI experiences. Not only will users see a significant boost in capabilities, but the NPU's efficiency also translates to longer battery life, allowing users to stay productive for extended periods."

HONOR MagicBook Art 14 Snapdragon: Redefining PC in the Mobile AI Era

The PC landscape is undergoing a radical transformation, driven by advancements in AI and the rise of Snapdragon platforms. Fueled by HONOR's platform-level AI capabilities and developed in collaboration with top industry leaders, HONOR MagicBook Art 14 Snapdragon heralds a new era of computing.

Featuring a sleek and compact design, the HONOR MagicBook Art 14 Snapdragon is a marvel of lightweight engineering. It incorporates cutting-edge platform-level AI features alongside robust hardware and software solutions, ensuring unmatched productivity and user experience. It translates the lightweight and slim characteristics of smartphones to laptops, delivering the lightest and slimmest AI PC on the market, weighing approximately 1kg with a slimness of 1cm. Delivering an immersive visual journey, the HONOR MagicBook Art 14 Snapdragon features a captivating 14.6-inch HONOR FullView Touch Display boasting a crystal-clear 3.1K resolution. It also includes an outstanding 97% screen-to-body ratio, the largest among 14-inch laptops. The HONOR MagicBook Art 14 Snapdragon is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite, elevating the computing experience to new heights in terms of power, efficiency, and security.

The HONOR MagicBook Art 14 Snapdragon also enables a smooth transition of Windows applications on X86 to the Windows on Snapdragon architecture. Based on years of research on the ecosystem, HONOR created a Hotspot Library that uses platform-level AI to identify frequently used scenarios and trigger translation optimization efficiently. HONOR has improved 16% of the average boot-up time1 with translation optimization across a diverse array of Windows applications. Currently, HONOR has optimized a total of the Top 14 applications across six major categories, including browsers, online meetings, media, office, social software and tools.

The HONOR MagicBook Art 14 Snapdragon will be soon available in German, France and Italy. For preorder, please visit HONOR online store now at www.honor.com.

Seamless AI Experiences Elevated by the Power of MagicRing

In the mobile AI era, seamless cross-OS connectivity will truly empower users to unlock AI everywhere. Unlike the manual point-to-point connections in traditional solutions, the HONOR MagicRing allows multiple devices of the same account to automatically connect with low power consumption.

The MagicRing not only connects devices but also connects services across the devices. The solution also enables users to use the same set of keyboard and mouse for multiple devices, receive calls and notifications on a device other than their smartphones, and control the smartphone's camera on the PC. With the secure and smooth flow of services and information across devices, MagicRing makes multi-device AI experience easier. For example, as one of the typical scenarios of Windows on Snapdragon experience, Cocreator allows users to produce fantastic artwork with simple draws. Powered by MagicRing, users can seamlessly access Cocreator on their HONOR MagicPad 2, drawing AI masterpieces with their Magic-Pencil. In the Meanwhile, they can also use AI Eraser from HONOR Magic V3 on the HONOR MagicBook Art 14 Snapdragon to experience unparalleled levels of convenient mobile AI.

HONOR AI Agent: The First On-device AI Agent for the Open Ecosystem

The HONOR AI Agent is a revolutionary always-on personal assistant designed to enhance and simplify users' daily lives. By intuitively understanding users' requests and intentions through language analysis and UI awareness technology, the AI Agent that learns from their habits and device environment can intelligently make decisions across various apps and services. This capability allows it to automate complex tasks. HONOR demonstrated how to find and cancel unwanted app subscriptions across different apps with just a few simple voice commands on their smartphones.

As we look to the future, the HONOR AI Agent is poised to become the cornerstone of mobile AI, and it is anticipated to arrive with the HONOR Magic7 Series later this year in China. This innovation not only signifies a leap in technology but also heralds a new era where AI seamlessly integrates into our daily routines, enhancing everyday productivity and efficiency.

The World's First On-device AI Deepfake Detection Technology

As the technology behind deepfakes becomes more sophisticated, the potential for misuse, including identity theft and the spread of disinformation, grows significantly. HONOR's on-device AI Deepfake Detection represents a groundbreaking solution designed to protect users from the increasingly prevalent threat of deepfakes. This innovative detection system employs advanced algorithms to meticulously analyze various elements, including pixel-level synthetic imperfections, border compositing artifacts, inter-frame continuity, consistency in face-to-ear hairstyle, and the positioning of synthetic traces. By examining these characteristics, the technology can accurately identify manipulated content, distinguishing between genuine media and deceptive alterations.

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to suit every budget, HONOR's portfolio of innovative, premium and reliable products enable people to become a better version of themselves.

For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.honor.com or email [email protected]

https://community.honor.com/

https://www.facebook.com/honorglobal/

https://twitter.com/Honorglobal

https://www.instagram.com/honorglobal/

https://www.youtube.com/c/HonorOfficial

1Data comes from HONOR labs.