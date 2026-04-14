A Look at the Highlights from Phase 1 of the 139th Canton Fair

News provided by

Canton Fair

14 Apr, 2026, 11:00 IST

GUANGZHOU, China, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Focusing on Advanced Manufacturing, Phase 1 of the 139th Canton Fair is set to open, showcasing innovation at scale. Spanning 520,000 sqm across 25,000+ booths and featuring around 12,000 exhibitors, the Phase encompasses five major categories and 19 sections, providing global buyers with a comprehensive view of China's latest manufacturing outcomes. From AI integration and green, low‑carbon technologies to breakthroughs by both industry leaders and emerging innovators, Phase 1 is poised to serve as a global marketplace for the future of manufacturing.

Continue Reading
image1
image1

1. Broader Horizons for Advanced Manufacturing
Anchored in the development trends of innovation, sustainability, and intelligence, Phase 1 is closely aligned with emerging growth drivers, next‑generation industries, and evolving global sourcing demands. Building on popular exhibits of service robots, smart living, industrial automation, and new energy vehicles, Phase 1 of the Fair introduces four new dedicated zones: Smart Wearables, Display Technologies, Consumer Drones, and Agricultural Drones.

This expanded ecosystem transforms next-generation productivity into tangible, solution-ready outcomes, delivering richer, more efficient, and higher-value trade opportunities for buyers worldwide.

2. Global Focus on Smart Manufacturing
The exhibitor lineup reaches a new high, with more than 5,900 high-quality companies, including national high-tech enterprises, single champions, and specialized and sophisticated small and medium enterprises.

Top robotics firms from Shanghai and Shenzhen underscore China's leadership in AI‑driven automation, while flagship smart‑appliance brands unveil integrated intelligent terminal solutions. Leading display companies showcase advanced visual technologies, professional drone makers demonstrate deep vertical expertise, and high‑end equipment manufacturers highlight China's strength in precision manufacturing. Together, they present a compelling portrait of Chinese intelligent manufacturing.

3. AI-Powered Products Across Sectors
Advanced technologies come vividly to life across multiple categories.

In Electronics and Appliances, AI‑driven interactive displays deliver pixel‑level self‑emission and ultra‑fast response, while industrial quadruped robots feature 360‑degree perception for extreme environments. Manufacturing highlights desktop laser cutting and engraving machines with automatic multi‑material recognition, as well as agricultural drones with intelligent obstacle avoidance and terrain‑adaptive flight. Vehicles and Two Wheels showcase high‑efficiency, high‑power wireless charging systems, while Lighting and Electrical exhibitors present AI‑powered energy management platforms. Completing the lineup, Hardware displays include smart robotic lawn mowers with precision positioning and fully autonomous, boundary‑free operation.

Together, these highlights underscore Phase 1's role as a gateway to the future of advanced manufacturing, where innovation, intelligence, and sustainability converge to support global trade.

For pre-registration, please click:https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2955615/image1.jpg

Also from this source

The 139th Canton Fair to Open on April 15 with Expanded Scale and Stronger Innovation Focus

The 139th Canton Fair to Open on April 15 with Expanded Scale and Stronger Innovation Focus

The 139th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) will be held in Guangzhou from April 15 to May 5, staged across three phases. The 139th Canton...
139th Canton Fair Rolls Out Digital and Intelligent Upgrades to Elevate Buyer Experience

139th Canton Fair Rolls Out Digital and Intelligent Upgrades to Elevate Buyer Experience

Set to open soon on April 15 in Guangzhou, the 139th Canton Fair is launching a host of intelligent upgrades that will transform the buyer...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Retail

Retail

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

The Latest Artificial Intelligence News

The Latest Artificial Intelligence News

News Releases in Similar Topics