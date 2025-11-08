America Business Forum Featured the Globe's Biggest Names in Sports, Business, Culture, and Politics at Inaugural U.S. Event
08 Nov, 2025, 01:54 IST
President Donald J. Trump Spoke as an Honored Guest in the Sold-Out Kaseya Center
The Star-Studded Lineup Included: Jeff Bezos, Lionel Messi, Rafael Nadal, President Javier Milei, Tony Robbins, Serena Williams, Jamie Dimon, Ken Griffin, María Corina Machado, Stefano Domenicali, Gianni Infantino, HRH Ambassador Reema Bandar Al-Saud, Eric Schmidt, Steve Witkoff, Patrick Bet-David, Adam Neumann, and Fahad Alsaif.
MIAMI, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 5–6, America Business Forum: Miami convened the world's most influential leaders in sports, politics, business, and culture for a historic event in the sold-out Kaseya Center, livestreamed to viewers around the globe.
Under the theme "The World Meets in America," speakers shared insights that transcended industries and borders, and shaped the future of business, culture, and geopolitics.
"The inaugural America Business Forum: Miami was an extraordinary gathering that connected global leaders with audiences around the world," said Francis Suárez, President of the Board of America Business Forum. "We extend our deepest gratitude to our distinguished speakers, sponsors, and every attendee who helped make history with us."
"America Business Forum: Miami set the agenda for what's next in sports, business, politics, and culture," said Ignacio Gonzalez, Founder of America Business Forum. "The energy inside the Kaseya Center was powerful as the Earth's greatest visionaries shared insights about the future, reflected on their journeys, and offered advice. It was an honor to welcome the world's greatest leaders to one stage here in Miami."
The event was hosted by Fox News' Bret Baier. PIF served as the presenting partner.
Key moments from speakers:
- Donald J. Trump, 45th and 47th President of the United States
- Javier Milei, President of Argentina
- Jeff Bezos, Founder of Amazon and Blue Origin
- Lionel Messi, World Soccer Champion
- Rafael Nadal, World Tennis Icon & Entrepreneur
- Tony Robbins, the nation's number one life and business strategist
- Serena Williams, Professional Athlete & Entrepreneur
- Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase
- Ken Griffin, Founder and CEO of Citadel
- María Corina Machado, 2025 Nobel Peace Prize Winner
- Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of F1
- Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA
- HRH Ambassador Reema Bandar Al-Saud
- Eric Schmidt, Chairman and CEO of Relativity Space; Former Chairman and CEO of Google
- Steve Witkoff, the Founder & CEO of The Witkoff Group and U.S. Special Envoy for the Middle East
- Patrick Bet-David, Host of Valuetainment Podcast
- Adam Neumann, Co-Founder of WeWork and Flow
- Fahad Alsaif, Head of Investment Strategy and Economic Insights at PIF
About America Business Forum: America Business Forum is the leading summit for global leaders, gathering the most influential figures on Earth across government, business, and culture. The forum creates a platform for dialogue, inspiration, and action – driving individuals and organizations to create the groundbreaking innovations that will shape the future.
