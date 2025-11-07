America Business Forum Featured the Globe's Biggest Names in Sports, Business, Culture, and Politics at Inaugural U.S. Event

President Donald J. Trump Spoke as an Honored Guest in the Sold-Out Kaseya Center

The Star-Studded Lineup Included: Jeff Bezos, Lionel Messi, Rafael Nadal, President Javier Milei, Tony Robbins, Serena Williams, Jamie Dimon, Ken Griffin, María Corina Machado, Stefano Domenicali, Gianni Infantino, HRH Ambassador Reema Bandar Al-Saud, Eric Schmidt, Steve Witkoff, Patrick Bet-David, Adam Neumann, and Fahad Alsaif.

MIAMI, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 5–6, America Business Forum: Miami convened the world's most influential leaders in sports, politics, business, and culture for a historic event in the sold-out Kaseya Center, livestreamed to viewers around the globe.

Under the theme "The World Meets in America," speakers shared insights that transcended industries and borders, and shaped the future of business, culture, and geopolitics.

"The inaugural America Business Forum: Miami was an extraordinary gathering that connected global leaders with audiences around the world," said Francis Suárez, President of the Board of America Business Forum. "We extend our deepest gratitude to our distinguished speakers, sponsors, and every attendee who helped make history with us."

"America Business Forum: Miami set the agenda for what's next in sports, business, politics, and culture," said Ignacio Gonzalez, Founder of America Business Forum. "The energy inside the Kaseya Center was powerful as the Earth's greatest visionaries shared insights about the future, reflected on their journeys, and offered advice. It was an honor to welcome the world's greatest leaders to one stage here in Miami."

The event was hosted by Fox News' Bret Baier. PIF served as the presenting partner.

About America Business Forum : America Business Forum is the leading summit for global leaders, gathering the most influential figures on Earth across government, business, and culture. The forum creates a platform for dialogue, inspiration, and action – driving individuals and organizations to create the groundbreaking innovations that will shape the future.

