Private Cloud+ is a hybrid private cloud powered by Dell infrastructure and operated by DXC OASIS, built for enterprises and governments running sensitive and regulated workloads.

It combines public cloud flexibility with private cloud security, governance and control, supporting both traditional and AI workloads.

Built for regulated and data–intensive industries, including financial services, healthcare, public sector, and manufacturing, with built–in support for sovereign, compliant, and AI–ready environments.

ASHBURN, Va., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner, today announced that its DXC Private Cloud+ is now generally available. The solution delivers public cloud–like flexibility and pricing while maintaining full control over sensitive data and workloads. Powered by Dell Technologies infrastructure like servers, storage, and cyber resilience solutions and operated by DXC OASIS, DXC's intelligent orchestration platform, Private Cloud+ helps organizations innovate more easily while still meeting strict requirements for data security, compliance, and sovereignty, at a time when enterprise cloud strategies are rapidly evolving.

DXC Introduces DXC Private Cloud+, Bringing Greater Control, Security, and Flexibility to Enterprise Cloud

As governance, security, data sovereignty, and industry-specific requirements become just as critical as scale, global organizations across industries are moving beyond a single-cloud approach and building multi-cloud portfolios that offer greater choice and control. In this environment, Private Cloud+ adds a powerful new option—combining the economics and agility of hyperscale with the control of private cloud, while providing a unified platform to connect data centers, integrate with public clouds, and prepare for AI workloads.

"Customers across industries from manufacturing to transportation, insurance and more want hyperscale economics, flexibility, and AI-readiness in a true hybrid environment, one that works across what they already run and the public clouds they depend on. Until now, they've had to compromise. Private Cloud+, powered by Dell and operated by DXC OASIS, ends that trade-off and enables them to be ready as AI workloads increase," said Chris Drumgoole, President, Global Infrastructure Services, DXC.

Hosted in DXC's data centers and orchestrated by DXC OASIS with a Human+ approach, Private Cloud+ supports the full range of enterprise workloads, including VMs, containers, data, backup and resiliency, and private AI. The result is a single environment where customers can reduce technical debt, strengthen security, and move faster from idea to production, supported by consumption-based economics that simplify financial planning.

Private Cloud+ is offered in three editions, enabling enterprises to choose the deployment model that matches their workload, tenancy, and compliance needs:

Core : a multi-tenant private cloud with the full Private Cloud+ feature set on consumption-based pricing

: a multi-tenant private cloud with the full Private Cloud+ feature set on consumption-based pricing Dedicated : a single-tenant environment for customers requiring full isolation of compute, storage, and data sovereignty

: a single-tenant environment for customers requiring full isolation of compute, storage, and data sovereignty Government: a hardened edition with advanced security controls, operated by cleared domestic personnel, for government agencies and regulated industries

"Enterprises are juggling sensitive workloads, modernization, and AI, all at once. Many are looking for infrastructure that handles it natively, without bolt-ons. That's exactly what we built with Private Cloud+, with DXC OASIS removing the operational burden so customers can focus on innovation," said Benjamin Greene, Director, Global Infrastructure Services, Private Cloud, DXC.

DXC and Dell have collaborated for over 25 years, jointly serving more than 2,000 customers worldwide. DXC is a Titanium Black partner in the Dell Technologies Partner Program. Private Cloud+ is a DXC Fast Track solution, focused on AI-fueled capabilities and automation that drive exponential growth. Learn more about Private Cloud+ here.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner delivering software, services, and solutions to global enterprises and public sector organizations — helping them harness AI to drive outcomes at a time of exponential change with speed. With deep expertise in Managed Infrastructure Services, Application Modernization, and Industry-Specific Software Solutions, DXC modernizes, secures, and operates some of the world's most complex technology estates. Learn more on dxc.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ashley Houk-Temple, Media Relations, [email protected]