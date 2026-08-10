TAIPEI, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, announces the availability of the AORUS GeForce RTX™ 5080, RTX™ 5070 Ti, and RTX™ 5070 INFINITY graphics cards. Designed for enthusiasts seeking uncompromised performance and refined aesthetics, the new lineup combines the WINDFORCE HYPERBURST cooling system with a double flow through design, patented Hawk fans, and an intelligent Overdrive Fan to maximize cooling efficiency. These models also feature a STEALTH-compatible hidden power connector design for cleaner cable management, while the signature RGB Halo lighting enables users to personalize their builds. Joining the lineup is the AORUS GeForce RTX™ 5080 INFINITY WOOD, blending wood-grain elements with premium craftsmanship for a distinctive PC aesthetic.

GIGABYTE Announces the Availability of AORUS GeForce RTX™ 50 INFINITY Series Graphics Cards

The WINDFORCE HYPERBURST is an advanced cooling system engineered for the AORUS INFINITY Series. The double flow through design creates an unobstructed cooling path by allowing airflow to penetrate through both sides of the backplate, significantly improving heat dissipation. Combined with GIGABYTE's patented Hawk fans, which increase air pressure by up to 53.6% and air volume by up to 12.5%, the cooling system delivers efficient thermal performance with low noise. An intelligent Overdrive fan, positioned at the center of the graphics card, automatically activates during intensive workloads to provide additional airflow and sustain peak performance.

To further elevate the PC building experience, the new INFINITY models relocate the power connector to the rear side of the graphics card, allowing cables to be routed neatly behind the chassis for a cleaner, clutter-free appearance. A magnetic cover plate conceals the connector, creating a sleek and minimalist finish. Together with the iconic RGB Halo and outer light ring, users can customize lighting effects or synchronize illumination with other compatible hardware to match their personal style.

Expanding the design philosophy of the INFINITY family, the AORUS GeForce RTX™ 5080 INFINITY WOOD is synchronized with GIGABYTE's WOOD-themed motherboard lineup. Inspired by the warmth and texture of wood-grain elements, it brings premium materials into high-performance hardware, offering enthusiasts a unique way to build elegant, nature-inspired PCs. For more information on AORUS GeForce RTX™ 50 INFINITY Series graphics cards, please visit the official GIGABYTE website and check product availability with your local retailers and e-tailers.

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