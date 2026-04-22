TAIPEI, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, announces the collaboration with NVIDIA for the PRAGMATA™ GeForce RTX 50 Series game bundle across eligible graphics cards, desktops, and laptops powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 5070 or above GPUs and Laptop GPUs. Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, the GeForce RTX™ 50 Series GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX™ 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Combined with GIGABYTE's cutting-edge cooling designs, the bundle aims to unleash smoother gameplay and a more immersive PRAGMATA™ gaming experience.

GIGABYTE Collaborates with NVIDIA® on GeForce RTX™ 50 Series and PRAGMATA™ Bundle

The GeForce RTX™ 50 Series GPUs leverage a trio of key technologies to elevate gameplay. Path tracing simulates the physical behavior of light to deliver photorealistic and real-time 3D graphics. Alongside NVIDIA's suite of neural rendering technologies, NVIDIA DLSS 4 leverages AI technologies to boost FPS, reduce latency, and enhance image quality, while NVIDIA Reflex further reduces system latency for more responsive control.

For eligible graphics cards, GIGABYTE enhances gaming performance with its advanced thermal innovations. The AORUS GeForce RTX™ 5090 AI BOX features the WATERFORCE all-in-one cooling system for efficient heat dissipation in a compact form factor. While the GeForce RTX™ 50 Series graphics cards are equipped with the WINDFORCE cooling system, leveraging Hawk Fan design and server-grade thermal conductive gel to ensure stable operation under heavy workloads.

The bundle also extends to eligible gaming systems, including AI gaming laptops and gaming desktops. The MASTER 16, AERO X16, and GAMING A16 PRO are powered by GeForce RTX™ 5070 or above Laptop GPUs and integrated the WINDFORCE Infinity cooling system alongside the exclusive AI agent, GiMATE, to optimize performance and system control. The AORUS PRIME 5 and selected PRIME 3 gaming desktops are built with an all-around system cooling solution and comprehensive connectivity for a plug-and-play gaming experience.

For those who purchase GIGABYTE's eligible graphics card, laptop, or desktop from April 14th to May 12th, are able to obtain the PRAGMATA™ standard edition redeem code for game activation until June 9th. Please visit the campaign page for more information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2957957/GIGABYTE_Collaborates_NVIDIA_Enhance_Game_Value_GeForce_RTX__50_Series.jpg