Themed "Rethinking Global Investment for New Trade Dynamics," the invitation-only forum will host 200 senior leaders, fostering dialogue that translates into long-lasting partnerships and investment opportunities.

MANAMA, Bahrain, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kingdom of Bahrain is set to welcome senior international delegates from across the Americas, Europe, Asia and the Gulf region - to the third edition of Gateway Gulf, taking place from 2–3 November 2025 at the Four Seasons Hotel, Bahrain Bay. The invitation-only event will gather 200 distinguished guests including global investors, business leaders, policymakers, government officials, and industry visionaries, to explore high-value investment opportunities and partnerships across the Gulf. Convening under the theme "Rethinking Global Investment for New Trade Dynamics," the forum provides a platform to showcase the Kingdom's strategic initiatives and foster international collaboration.

Global Investors and Business Leaders Set to Convene in Bahrain for Gateway Gulf’s third edition in November

Hosted by the Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB) with the support of senior government officials across the Kingdom's business, investment, and industry portfolio, the forum will spotlight the Gulf's dynamic economic transformation, with the region's GDP currently exceeding USD 2 trillion and expected to reach USD 6 trillion by 2050. Bahrain, where non-oil sectors contribute more than 86% of GDP, offers a highly diversified and future-ready environment, providing global investors with unparalleled opportunities for scalable, sustainable growth.

Following the achievements of Gateway Gulf 2024, which saw over USD 12 billion in announced investments and strategic agreements, the 2025 edition aims to build on this momentum with a deeper, more impactful agenda. Attendees will benefit from curated discussion panels, one-on-one meetings with investors, and showcases of investable projects from across the Gulf, complemented by cultural programming that highlights Bahrain's unique business and social landscape. The discussions during the forum will highlight both regional and local trends such as digital transformation, energy transition, and sustainability, as well as newly emerging opportunities across high-value sectors, including financial services, ICT, manufacturing, logistics, and tourism. The event will bring together ministers and C-suite executives to discuss opportunities in these areas and identify pathways for mutual synergies.

Gateway Gulf reinforces Bahrain's position as a trusted global partner, offering stakeholders access to one of the world's fastest-growing regions, supported by the Kingdom's advanced infrastructure, future-ready human capital, and business-friendly environment. The forum serves as a strategic platform for high-level dialogue, actionable collaboration, and long-term partnerships. It is designed to facilitate conversation around the future of investment for economic growth, while cementing Bahrain's role as a key hub for regional and global connectivity.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2800588/Bahrain_EDB.jpg