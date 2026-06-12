Global Leadership Driven by Technology: DongCheng awarded the No. 1 position in global angle grinder sales for three consecutive years (2022-2024)

NANTONG, China, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DongCheng, a premier professional power tool manufacturer, has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the world's top-selling angle grinder brand for three consecutive years from 2022 to 2024. This prestigious honor validates DongCheng's leading market position and highlights its unmatched global competitiveness in core product lines, backed by robust technological capabilities.

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"Claiming the global No.1 sales title is solid proof of DongCheng's long-standing dedication to in-house R&D for core technologies and consistent breakthroughs across key technical fields," said Gu Jiacheng, Deputy General Manager of DongCheng. "Moving forward, we will keep boosting investment in research and development. Through cutting-edge tech innovation, we will deliver more efficient, long-lasting and smart professional tool solutions for users around the globe."

What Makes DongCheng the Global Leader in Angle Grinders

DongCheng's market leadership in the worldwide angle grinder market stems from its strong independent research capabilities and strict quality assurance standards. To date, DongCheng has filed more than 130 patent applications and secured over 120 approved patents specifically for angle grinders, building a powerful technological moat.

DongCheng angle grinders stand out for superior safety, power output, durability, ergonomics and universal compatibility:

Smart charge and discharge protection helps prevent battery overcharging.

High-performance ternary lithium batteries deliver steady power during cutting and grinding work

Battery packs support over 300 charge cycles. Rigorous quality testing extends service life and cuts down maintenance costs.

Compact, ergonomic design eases fatigue during extended use. Compliant with global industry standards, the tools perform reliably for residential, construction and industrial applications alike.

Beyond technology and quality, DongCheng maintains strong market advantages through cost efficiency, large-scale production and a well-established global footprint. Developing core parts internally slashes procurement costs, while mass production further drives down per-unit expenses. This allows the brand to offer competitively priced products without compromising quality.

To cater to varying demands across international markets, DongCheng has developed a full lineup of tools for diverse use cases. Its sales and distribution network now reaches more than 80 countries, with over 10,000 dedicated in-store brand displays operating overseas.

Looking ahead, DongCheng will stay focused on users and keep innovation at its core. The company will continue to roll out premium products and dependable solutions, helping customers worldwide build a better life.