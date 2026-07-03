Hong Kong Unveils Large-Scale Toy Story 5-Themed Carnival "FOREVER TOYS @ Harbour City"

HONG KONG, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour City, Hong Kong's most iconic shopping mall and tourist destination, has been transformed into a grand Toy Story 5 celebration with "FOREVER TOYS @Harbour City". Since its launch on 19 June 2026, the event has brought together immersive installations, interactive gaming experiences, exclusive exhibitions and limited-edition retail concepts — creating one of the city's most comprehensive Toy Story experiences to date.

Fans can explore immersive installations at Ocean Terminal Deck. The 4.5-metre-tall “Buzz Lightyear — To Infinity and Beyond!” installation stands prominently against the Victoria Harbour skyline. (PRNewsfoto/Harbour City Estates Limited) Hong Kong Disneyland has presented vibrant “Pixar Summer Rally”-themed installations and brought a burst of summer energy to the Victoria Harbour! (PRNewsfoto/Harbour City Estates Limited) “FOREVER TOYS @ Harbour City” has received an overwhelmingly positive response since its grand opening on 19 June. (PRNewsfoto/Harbour City Estates Limited)

Various themed experience zones, including the "Toy Meets Tech" Playroom, Hong Kong's only official "The Forever Toy House" Toy Story 5–themed Pop-Up Store, and city's exclusive "Buzz Lightyear" Project Car Landing, have successfully attracted large crowds of fans eager to explore, take photos, and immerse themselves in the excitement. From 1 July, the second wave of "FOREVER TOYS @ Harbour City" has rolled out an upgraded and dynamic line-up of highlights. Exclusive stamp rally activities and limited-edition merchandise collections have debuted, alongside an impressive 4.5-metre-tall "Buzz Lightyear! To Infinity and Beyond!" installation, themed around Hong Kong Disneyland's "Pixar Summer Rally". Additionally, "The Art of Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5" exhibition has officially opened, offering fans an immersive artistic journey into the world of the film.

Located along the world-renowned Victoria Harbour, the "Toy Meets Tech" Playroom at the Ocean Terminal Forecourt offers an immersive interactive experience. Upon entering, guests are greeted by giant sculptures of Woody, Jessie and Bullseye—each standing over two metres tall — posed in eye-catching scenes ideal for photos. Visitors then pass through a whimsical tunnel inspired by the Lilypad tablet from the movie, featuring twin LED screens designed as blinking eyes for a lively effect.

Beyond the tunnel are four interactive game zones. In "JESSIE & BULLSEYE: COWGIRL IN CHARGE", participants take on a Western-themed ring toss challenge. "FORKY & KAREN: ALWAYS CONNECTED" features a block-building challenge inspired by their dream wedding. At "BUZZ LIGHTYEAR & ALIENS: SPACE RANGERS," guests test their skills in a ball-scoring game, while "LILYPAD & TECH TRIO: ALWAYS IN SYNC" presents an electronic memory challenge.

Fans can also explore immersive installations at Ocean Terminal Deck. The 4.5-metre-tall "Buzz Lightyear — To Infinity and Beyond!" installation stands prominently against the Victoria Harbour skyline. Striking his iconic heroic pose, Buzz gazes over the harbour as if embarking on his next space mission.

Hong Kong Disneyland has also presented vibrant "Pixar Summer Rally"-themed installations, including a splash-filled "Pixar Water Play Street Party!" parade float–inspired display, a 4-metre-tall Pixar pals–themed block castle, and a dynamic installation inspired by the beloved "RC Racer" attraction. Together, these displays create a playful summer atmosphere for visitors of all ages, extending the energy of "Pixar Summer Fest" beyond the park to Ocean Terminal Deck.

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Event Details: https://www.harbourcity.com.hk/en/article/forever-toys-harbour-city/

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