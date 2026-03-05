Huawei Launches HiSecEngine USG6000G Series Firewalls to Safeguard Enterprises on Their Journey Toward Full Intelligence

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During MWC Barcelona 2026, Huawei unveiled its new flagship product — the HiSecEngine USG6000G series firewalls, a next-generation high-performance converged gateway lineup. The products unveiled include three 2U fixed-configuration models and four desktop G-series firewalls, marking another major milestone in Huawei's network security portfolio following the E and F series firewalls.

High Performance: Dedicated Security Engines Ensure Smooth Services

Attendees at the launch ceremony included: Richard Wu, President of Security Domain, Data Communication Product Line, Huawei, Adriano da Rocha Lima, Secretary-General of the Government of Goiás State, Brazil, Jason He, President of Enterprise Data Communication Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei

The new G-series firewalls are built on Huawei's dedicated security engines, delivering industry-leading performance and threat detection rates. Huawei's USG6800G series fixed-configuration firewalls are designed for enterprise headquarters with large traffic volumes and complex services. Among them, the USG6885G achieves 135 Gbps threat protection performance, the highest among 2U fixed-configuration firewalls, offering 2× the performance and 1.5× the SSL decryption capability compared to similar products. These high-performance firewalls can serve as hub gateways at headquarters, ensuring that critical services run smoothly even with all security functions enabled, meeting the demands of high-volume traffic protection. For multi-branch scenarios, Huawei USG6500G series desktop firewalls integrate firewall, router, and switch functions, and support 5G and PoE power supply.

High Detection Rate: Intelligent Analysis for Precise Identification of Unknown Threats

The HiSecEngine USG6000G series incorporates intelligent security computing power, enabling advanced inline security algorithms and real-time local model inference. In addition to existing file detection, the series adds phishing webpage detection, capable of blocking unknown phishing attacks within milliseconds. With an unknown threat detection rate of 95%, 15% higher than the industry average, it helps enterprises defend against network security risks and ensures uninterrupted service continuity.

Adriano da Rocha Lima, Secretary-General of the Government of Goiás State, Brazil, said that we are continuously improving the development of education, and digital services across the country. By introducing Huawei network security products, our regional government departments have built efficient, secure, and efficient connections to better serve and improve the quality of life of the people.

Huawei's HiSecEngine USG6000G series firewalls are widely applicable across enterprise branches, campuses, and data centers. They enable secure interconnection between headquarters and branches, as well as secure local internet breakout, providing enterprises with comprehensive, industry-leading protection.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2925877/Attendees_launch_ceremony_included_Richard_Wu_President_Security_Domain_Data.jpg