Mozambique President Visits Zoomlion Smart Industrial City During China State Visit

CHANGSHA, China, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mozambique's President Daniel Francisco Chapo toured the manufacturing facilities of Chinese heavy equipment maker Zoomlion on April 16, marking the first day of a weeklong state visit to China as the African nation seeks to accelerate its infrastructure and agricultural development.

Chapo, on his first trip to China since taking office in 2025, was received at Zoomlion's Smart Industrial City in Changsha by Chairman and CEO Zhan Chunxin, where he observed automated excavator assembly lines and a range of farm equipment including electric tractors, hybrid and fully electric combine harvesters, and rice transplanters.

The company also staged live demonstrations to showcase the precision of its intelligent systems, featuring an excavator stacking cups and a skid-steer loader performing a choreographed routine.

Chapo said Mozambique had found in Zoomlion the kind of solutions its construction and infrastructure drive demands, noting that the country is engaged in large-scale development spanning roads, bridges, buildings and broader infrastructure.

Agriculture accounts for roughly a quarter of the country's GDP and employs the majority of its working population, making mechanization a persistent priority for economic development.

The country's Ministry of Agriculture held a separate meeting with Zoomlion two days later to discuss its agricultural machinery requirements.

Mozambique is at a stage of development that aligns closely with Zoomlion's long-term strengths in construction and agricultural equipment. With experience built over years of product development, manufacturing and international market expansion, the company is well positioned to support a wide range of infrastructure and mechanization needs.

Zoomlion, listed in Hong Kong, reported international revenue of 30.5 billion yuan ($4.4 billion) in 2025, roughly 59% of total sales, compounding at 52% annually over the past four years. Earthmoving machinery revenue rose approximately 45% year on year.

The Changsha facility produces more than 100 excavator models on shared assembly lines, turning out one excavator every six minutes on average, with a full manufacturing cycle from raw steel to finished product of 6.5 days.

The visit reflects growing international interest in equipment manufacturers capable of serving diverse construction and agricultural needs, as infrastructure investment continues to expand across emerging markets.