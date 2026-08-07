Seaspan Becomes First International Ship Owner and Operator to Access China's Panda Bond Market

SINGAPORE, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seaspan Corporation Pte. Ltd. ("Seaspan"), a leading independent maritime asset owner and operator, is pleased to announce the successful issuance of a RMB 1.5 billion Panda Bond in China's domestic bond market.

The three-year private placement note was issued on July 15, 2026, with a coupon rate of 2.50% per annum. The offering was oversubscribed by Chinese onshore and international investors with a book coverage ratio of 2.3 times.

The transaction is a significant milestone for Seaspan as the first international ship owner and operator to successfully access the Panda Bond market.

Beyond establishing a new funding channel, the transaction supports Seaspan's strategy to diversify its sources of capital and broaden its access to unsecured debt, strengthening the company's ability to invest in its fleet, pursue growth opportunities, and create long-term value for customers and stakeholders.

"The issuance demonstrates the confidence that investors have in Seaspan's credit quality, business model, strong financial profile, and sustainable growth strategy," said Andreas Brauch, Chief Financial Officer. "Expanding our access to China's domestic capital markets further diversifies our funding sources and improves our access to cost-efficient capital, enhancing our long-term growth objectives to support our customers with one of the world's largest and most modern fleets."

The Panda Bond issuance marks an important highpoint in Seaspan's participation in Chinese capital markets, where the company has strategic partnerships across the maritime ecosystem, including chartering, shipbuilding, financing, and maritime services.

About Seaspan Corporation Pte. Ltd.

Seaspan is the world's leading maritime asset-owner and operator focused on long-term, fixed-rate leases to the world's most prominent shipping lines. As of June 30, 2026, Seaspan's operating fleet consisted of 247 vessels, pro forma for undelivered newbuilds (including four Pure Car, Truck Carriers, five Very Large Ethane Carriers and four Open Hatch Gantry Crane vessels), with a total fleet capacity of approximately 2.5 million TEU on a fully delivered basis.

Media Contact: Cailey Murphy, Head of Corporate Communications, Seaspan Corporation Pte. Ltd., [email protected]