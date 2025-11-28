Shanghai Electric Launches Sino-Pakistan Academy of Excellence for Engineers to Cultivate “Belt and Road” Talent

Promoting industry-academia collaboration and Sino-Pakistan technological and cultural exchanges through interdisciplinary energy and electrical engineering education

SHANGHAI, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric (SEHK: 2727, SSE: 601727) officially launched the Sino-Pakistan Academy of Excellence for Engineers (the "Academy") on November 24 as a joint initiative by Shanghai Electric and Shanghai Dianji University. The Academy aims to cultivate engineering talents that are internationally competitive, interdisciplinary and versatile, while building a pivotal platform for the technological and cultural exchange between China and Pakistan.

The launch event took place online and offline simultaneously across three locations in both countries. Representatives of the Thar Block-I integrated coal mine and power project ("Thar Project"), and Shanghai Dianji University signed a cooperation agreement for the Phase I training program, marking the official implementation of the talent cultivation initiative.

Zhu Zhaokai, President of Shanghai Electric Group, remarked that against the backdrop of profound adjustments in the global industrial landscape, there is a growing urgency for enterprises to seek versatile talents equipped with theoretical foundations, engineering practices, international perspectives, and cross-cultural collaboration capabilities.

"The establishment of the Academy is a significant initiative by Shanghai Electric to promote the deep integration of 'industry-academia-research-application' and to build an international talent cultivation system," he said. "Leveraging the academic strengths of Shanghai Dianji University in advanced manufacturing, we will deepen collaborative research, practical teaching, and faculty sharing, working together to create a new model for cultivating international talents under the 'Belt and Road' Initiative."

Gong Siyi, President of Shanghai Dianji University, expressed that the Academy, as a key overseas demonstration project, will be a priority. By integrating high-quality faculty and educational resources, the university is committed to maintaining high standards in talent development systems, teaching quality, and overall service support.

"The goal is to establish the Academy as a vital bridge for China-Pakistan friendship and technological cooperation," she noted.

As the first enterprise-led international engineering talent program under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework, the Academy will offer tailored master's programs aligned with the Thar Project needs, focusing on energy and electrical engineering. Through dual mentorships pairing professors and industry experts, it will equip trainees to address real-world challenges by integrating theory with practice.

In recent years, Shanghai Electric has prioritized systematic talent cultivation and strategic planning in building the Academy, deepening industry–academia collaboration to foster an innovation ecosystem focused on globalization and advanced technological integration.

As a joint industry-education talent development platform established by Shanghai Electric Group and Shanghai Dianji University, the Shanghai Electric Academy of Excellence for Engineers has, since its inauguration in 2024, focused on empowering technological experts and cultivating high-caliber professionals. The Institute is committed to building a strong pipeline of future technology leaders.

As the Academy's first flagship initiative, the Tech Expert Symposium serves as a premium forum for leading experts and scholars to promote knowledge sharing, technical collaboration, and talent development. Since its launch, it has held five sessions featuring cutting-edge technological trends and practical engineering insights.

Behind Shanghai Electric's proactive talent strategy is a strong commitment to technological advancement and human capital during this period of rapid transformation. In the first half of 2025 alone, the company invested 2.546 billion CNY in R&D—a 9.4% year‑on‑year increase, equal to 4.7% of total revenue—with 39.5% of funding directed to emerging sectors.

To sustain accelerated innovation, Shanghai Electric has positioned and will keep positioning talent as its foremost strategic resource, reforming its development system to build a strong, well‑structured team.

