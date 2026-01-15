Shanghai Electric Showcases "The Power of Integration" at WFES 2026, with Full-Scenario Energy Solutions for the Middle East

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric (SEHK: 2727, SSE: 601727) made a high-profile appearance at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2026, which opened today at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center. At the summit, the company showcased its full-scenario energy solutions, including solar power, desalination, hybrid energy storage, hydrogen energy, and green fuels, demonstrating its commitment to empower the Middle East in building a resilient, intelligent, and sustainable energy ecosystem.

The Middle East is endowed with abundant oil and gas resources and ample solar potential, yet faces water scarcity, making its energy transition pathway uniquely complex.

As one of the largest and most influential renewable energy events in the Middle East and North Africa, WFES brings together global policymakers, industry leaders and technology innovators to address energy transition challenges and promote sustainable energy solutions.

"Energy transition is not a simple combination of individual technologies. It is a system-level undertaking," said Zhu Weiwen, Deputy Director of Marketing at Shanghai Electric Power Generation Group. "Shanghai Electric acts as system integrator. We view high-penetration renewable integration, grid stability, green fuel production and industrial decarbonization as an interconnected whole, enabling us to provide executable transition pathways for customers in the Middle East."

Against this backdrop, Shanghai Electric's exhibition adopted an immersive, scenario-based design, presenting four integrated solution zones that illustrate the full energy value chain—from generation and storage to conversion and efficient utilization.

In the Integrated Solar and Water zone, projects such as the Dubai Solar Park were highlighted as reference projects demonstrating the complementary integration of concentrated solar power, photovoltaic power, and energy storage for 24-hour electricity supply. The zone also showcased Shanghai Electric's seawater desalination capabilities, including its mastery of both thermal-based multi-effect distillation (MED) and membrane-based reverse osmosis (RO) technologies.

The Grid Support and Hybrid Storage zone focused on grid stability under high renewable penetration. Shanghai Electric highlighted its "flywheel energy storage plus synchronous condenser" solution, which provides critical inertia support and fast frequency regulation. The solution has been deployed in multiple projects, including the Penasco photovoltaic power plant in Mexico.

In the Power-to-X and Hydrogen Energy zone, Shanghai Electric showcased its Bristack® series electrolyzers, featuring an industry-leading energy consumption level of 3.94 kWh/Nm³, alongside a scale model of the Taonan Green Methanol Demonstration Project in Jilin Province, China. As China's first large-scale green methanol demonstration project, it integrates wind power-generated hydrogen with biomass-based green methanol production technology, and has obtained full-process ISCC EU certification.

The Zero-Carbon Industrial Parks zone illustrated pathways for high-energy-consuming industrial parks to achieve low-carbon transformation through the synergy of high-efficiency industrial turbines and intelligent energy management systems, enabling system-level efficiency improvements and smart dispatch.

Each solution showcased at the Shanghai Electric booth is backed by proven project delivery. From the 2 GW AI Sadawi Photovoltaic Project in Saudi Arabia and the Safi Seawater Desalination Project in Morocco, to the Pancevo Gas-Fired Power Plant in Serbia and the Taonan Green Methanol Project in China, these projects across multiple countries and application scenarios underscore Shanghai Electric's capability to deliver complex, cross-regional integrated energy systems.

On the first day of the summit, Shanghai Electric hosted multiple technical roadshows addressing key regional topics such as energy-desalination coupling, green fuels and grid stability, attracting strong interest from industry participants.

As a trusted energy system partner, Shanghai Electric continues helping the Middle East and global markets transform abundant natural resources into sustainable, reliable and green energy for the future.

