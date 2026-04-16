Shanghai's INS LAND Crowned China's Best Club in DJ Mag's Top 100, Ranks #3 in Asia and #12 Worldwide

SHANGHAI, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INS Land, a multi-story nightlife and entertainment complex in the heart of Shanghai, ranks No.12 in the 2026 Top 100 Clubs poll by DJ Mag. The achievement marks the highest ranking by a Chinese club and positions INS Land as the third highest-ranked venue in Asia in 2026.

In its debut year on the list, INS Land is Asia's highest new entrant—a sign of its rapid global rise and second worldwide. The annual ranking, publicly voted by electronic music fans worldwide, is widely regarded as a key benchmark in global nightlife culture.

INS Land ranks No.12 in DJ Mag's Top 100 Clubs 2026, claiming the title of China's best club and ranking #3 in Asia.

"This is an incredible achievement for our venue for China's entertainment industry," said Leo Liu, the Partner and Head of Global Business at INS Land.

"As our first year participating, we are proud to stand alongside some of the world's most established clubs. INS Land is more than a party destination—it has become a cultural landmark in Shanghai. We continuously reinvent the space with new concepts, and last November, it was the afterparty for Tomorrowland's first China show."

"As we celebrate our third year, we look ahead to updating the space with new concepts and expanding across Asia. Together with our partner Hero Esports, we aim to bring innovative and immersive experiences to audiences in China and beyond," said Leo Liu.



Approaching its third anniversary on June 16, INS Land has redefined nightlife with its 'club cluster' concept. The venue brings together nine distinct clubs within a single building, each dedicated to different music genres and immersive environments. From electronic and hip-hop to live performances, the space offers a dynamic experience under one roof.

Beyond nightlife, INS Land has become a cultural landmark, integrating music, design, dining, and social experiences. The venue also played a destination for major esports launch events like the Hero Esports' Asian Champions League and the official afterparty destination for Tomorrowland's first edition in China. These partnerships further highlight INS Land's global cultural connections and dedication to bringing exciting global concepts to China.

INS Land, together with its partners at Hero Esports—Asia's largest esports organization—continues to expand entertainment and youth culture.

Looking forward, INS Land plans to accelerate its expansion, launching sister venues in major Asian cities while continuing to push the boundaries of next-generation entertainment experiences.

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