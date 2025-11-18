KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia , Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Foundation continued its mission to drive meaningful community impact through a recent collaboration with Kechara Soup Kitchen (KSK), one of Malaysia's leading non-governmental organisations dedicated to serving the urban, rural poor, Orang Asli and houseless communities for more than 17 years. KSK operates through a multi-pronged approach; comprising its Food Bank, Empowerment programmes, and Soup Kitchen; guided by the motto "Hunger Knows No Barriers". The volunteer activity took place at the Kechara Food Bank in Setapak, a key hub where essential dry goods and daily necessities are stored, organised, and distributed to families in need.

Vantage Foundation Supports Kechara Soup Kitchen in Community Food Aid Initiative in Kuala Lumpur

A total of ten Vantage Foundation volunteers took part in the outreach programme, working alongside KSK staff to prepare and deliver food aid packs. The team visited six registered households in Cheras and Jinjang, each identified by KSK as part of vulnerable groups affected by urban poverty. Beneficiaries included families living in poor or unstable conditions, households with disabled members, and elderly individuals living alone without family support.

Through this hands-on experience, volunteers were able to witness the realities of food insecurity in urban Malaysia. Many families rely on monthly support to meet basic needs, and the deliveries helped ensure they had access to essential items such as rice, canned food, hygiene products, and daily necessities.

"Participating in this outreach allowed us to better understand the structural challenges faced by vulnerable communities in Kuala Lumpur," said Steven Xie, Executive Director of Vantage Foundation. "It was a humbling reminder that small acts of service can create meaningful impact when directed to those who need it most."

Vantage Foundation

Vantage Foundation is an independent charitable organization launched at the McLaren Technology Centre in the UK in 2023. The foundation has partnered with organisations worldwide, including Grab Indonesia, the iREDE Foundation in Nigeria, Teach for Malaysia, and Instituto Claret in Brazil, to drive impactful social initiatives.

For more information, please visit www.vantage.foundation

Kechara Food Bank

The Kechara Food Bank is a key arm of Kechara Soup Kitchen's mission, focusing on preventing at-risk individuals and families from falling into homelessness. Unlike KSK's traditional soup kitchen, which provides hot meals, medical care, and welfare aid to homeless individuals, the Food Bank supplies dry goods and essential items to marginalised families to help stabilise their living conditions.

For more information, please visit https://kecharasoupkitchen.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2825886/Vantage_Foundation_Supports_Kechara_Soup_Kitchen_Community_Food_Aid_Initiative.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2299654/Vantage_Foundation_Logo.jpg