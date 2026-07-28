Infosys、NTN株式会社のデジタル成長を支援し SAP Commerce Cloudの円滑な導入を実現

Infosys Cobaltを活用し、IT負荷を軽減し、プラットフォームの信頼性を向上

日本・大阪、インド・ベンガルール, 2026年7月28日 /PRNewswire/ -- デジタルサービスおよびコンサルティングのグローバルリーダーであるインフォシス（NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY）は本日、NTN株式会社のオンプレミスSAP CommerceベースのECプラットフォーム「e-WINGS III」を、SAP Commerce Cloud 2211へ移行したことを発表しました。 NTN株式会社は、ベアリングを主力製品とする世界的な大手精密機器メーカーです。

インフォシスの実績ある手法、加速ツール、SAP Commerceに関する豊富な専門知識、そしてクラウドジャーニーを加速する包括的なサービス、ソリューションの、プラットフォームのセットである「Infosys Cobalt」を活用することで、NTN社のオンプレミスECプラットフォームの移行が迅速に実施され、ビジネスの継続性を損なうことなく完了しました。

この変革により同社は、手動によるバージョン管理の排除による保守作業の効率化、日常業務における信頼性の向上、レガシーインフラの廃止によるコスト削減といったメリットを享受しています。 スケーラブルなクラウドベースのアーキテクチャを導入したことで、今後のデジタル成長に向けて、より高い俊敏性を持って取り組むことが可能となり、レガシーシステムの負担を軽減し、イノベーションや新たな取り組みに集中できる体制が整いました。 今回の協業は、インフォシスが日本国内での存在感を高めていること、そして企業の複雑なデジタル変革を俊敏かつ低リスクで支援できる能力を示すものでもあります。

NTN株式会社 ICT戦略部 部長 北里健二氏は次のように述べています。「インフォシスによるSAP Commerce Cloudへの移行により、弊社のIT運用を効率化し、俊敏性を高め、将来のデジタル成長に向けた強固な基盤を築くことができました。 この変革により、新たな基盤を活用し、さらなるデジタル活用を推進していきたいと考えています。

SAPジャパン株式会社チーフ・パートナー・オフィサーパートナーエコシステムサクセス統括本部長 服部 貴志江 氏は次のように述べています。「インフォシスは、SAP Commerce Cloudに関する豊富な知見と高い導入力を生かし、NTN様のECシステム刷新を成功に導きました。SAPは、インフォシス社との強固なパートナーシップを通じて、お客様のデジタル変革とビジネス成長を引き続き支援してまいります。」





インフォシス エグゼクティブバイスプレジデント 兼 日本ビジネス責任者アルン ホスケレは次のように述べています。「NTN株式会社の戦略的な変革に携わる機会をいただきましたこと大変光栄に存じます。 弊社チームのSAP Commerce Cloudに関する深い専門知識と、エンタープライズ級の複雑なデジタル変革を実現してきた経験により、NTN社のEC環境を俊敏かつ精密にモダナイゼーションすることができました。 この協業は、クラウドによるイノベーションを通じて、お客様の俊敏性、運用効率、そして長期的なビジネス価値の創出を支援するという弊社のコミットメントを体現したものです。」

About NTN Corporation

NTN Corporation, founded in 1918, is a precision equipment manufacturer engaged in the development, production, and sales of products such as bearings and driveshafts (constant velocity joints). Today, more than 20,000 employees conduct business activities at over 200 locations in 33 countries worldwide.

The company's main product, bearings, are essential and highly precise components that support the rotation of machinery. They are used in all kinds of machines, including automobiles, aircraft, and railway rolling stock, thereby supporting the lives of people around the world. Among its main products, hub bearings—which support the rotation of automobile tires—and driveshafts—which transmit the power of motors and engines to the tires—both boast a high global market share.

NTN aims to contribute to solving global social issues by utilizing its bearing technologies that help save energy across a wide range of fields. The company is committed to realizing a "Nameraka Society" where people can easily lead a secure and fulfilling life in harmony with nature.

NTN HP: https://www.ntnglobal.com/

About Infosys

Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) is a global leader in AI first business consulting and technology services. Over 325,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. As navigators of enterprise transformation, we enable businesses in 59 countries to unlock AI value at scale. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we accelerate business transformation through our AI-first value framework, deep domain expertise, and our unique ability to orchestrate innovations from our AI-native partner ecosystem. Infosys is recognized as the fastest growing IT services brand globally, committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable partner for our clients where deep talent expertise, in an inclusive workplace, help them navigate their next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release, including those concerning our future events, future growth prospects, our future financial or operating performance and our offerings and collaborations are "forward looking statements" intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company, our industry, economic conditions in the markets in which we operate, and certain other matters. These forward-looking statements are subject to substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as artificial intelligence, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, particularly in the United States, our Environmental, Social, Governance ("ESG") vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity and capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, cybersecurity matters, the outcome of pending litigation and the US government investigation, and the effect of current and future tariffs. These and additional factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. In light of these and other uncertainties, you should not conclude that the results or outcomes referred to in any of the forward-looking statements will be achieved. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

SOURCE Infosys