- Strategic alliance of Genomic Prediction and Novagen in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The development of new genomic technologies has enhanced the importance of genetics in reproductive medicine, which within medical specialties is perhaps where it stands out the most since we are talking about improving reproductive results and reducing the risks of diseases in offspring in the different reproductive stages.

Genomic Prediction is the first company to develop genomic predictors of the risk of polygenic disease in the prevention of diseases and achieve greater efficiency and safety in Assisted Reproduction treatments. Genomic Prediction collaborates with almost 200 laboratories in more than 35 countries offering Reproductive Genetics studies with its patented genetic testing technologies for the study of polygenic, monogenic and chromosomal diseases in embryos generated by Assisted Reproduction Techniques.

NovaGen is a laboratory consisting of a group of professionals with extensive experience in Reproductive and Prenatal Genetics whose objective is to be leaders in the detection, counseling and comprehensive treatment of various genetic diseases that impact people's lives. Their studies add value to the quality of medical care by offering patients the possibility of reducing the risk of genetic diseases in their offspring.

The treatments and therapies that are developed in the field of reproductive medicine are aimed at increasing pregnancy rates, reducing the incidence of miscarriages and obstetric complications, and increasing the rate of healthy live births. Currently, many of these preventive treatments are based on the results of preconception and prenatal genetic studies.

One of the currently existing techniques is the genetic study of embryos generated by in vitro fertilization. As aneuploidies are the main cause of implantation failures, miscarriages and congenital malformations, and since it is known that the rate of aneuploid embryos increases with maternal age, the application of the Preimplantation Genetic Test (PGT-A) increases implantation rates and pregnancy and decreases the rate of miscarriages. For this, it is necessary to perform a biopsy to the embryo on the 5th or 6th day of development in which 3-5 cells are extracted. After the result, only those embryos that do not have chromosomal alterations are transferred to the uterus of the future mother.

This procedure is beneficial for patients of advanced maternal age, patients with repetitive implantation failure, and patients with recurrent miscarriages.

The advances also allow us to understand one of the biggest obstacles that couples can face: miscarriage.

Research shows that a large number of couples with reproductive difficulties carry a genetic variant called M2, which significantly increases the likelihood of miscarriage. The risk of miscarriage due to M2 comes from both the mother and the father, and the M2 mutation is expressed in the embryo genome.

Thanks to the exclusive alliance between Genomic Prediction and Novagen the Abortion risk study, "M2" arrived in Argentina. The study is carried out by means of a simple DNA extraction and the results are obtained in 3 weeks.

The frequent introduction of new genetic tests into daily clinical practice, along with the complexity of genetic information and its potential psychological burden, make specialized genetic counseling essential.

The "reproductive autonomy of patients" is central today, where the role of the doctor is to inform objectively so that they decide which is the best alternative. Anyone who wishes to plan a pregnancy can benefit from several genetic tests that minimize the risk of having an affected child.

Future projection

Assisted reproduction has a limitless projection, since today it is part of the family planning tools, in addition to contraception and sex education. It is projected that between now and 2100, 1-3% of those born will be conceived by assisted reproductive techniques.

The current trend of postponing pregnancy based on the possibility of cryopreserving eggs or accessing alternatives for the treatment of advanced reproductive age, added to a greater demand for genetic studies in embryos and the application of techniques in a elective way for anyone who for reasons of sex or gender cannot do it naturally, they mark an exponential growth in Assisted Reproduction treatments and reproductive genetic studies.

These reproductive decisions are mobilized not only by scientific bases, but also by the autonomy of the patients and the reproductive rights achieved through social changes that occur throughout the world and particularly in Argentina with laws in this regard established some time ago.

Dr. Sergio Darío Papier (M.N.75952) - Medical Director of NovaGen, President of the Executive Committee of ALMER and Specialist in Reproductive Medicine.

Contact information: www.novagen.com.ar – Mail: [email protected]

Media contact: Elizabeth Carr

[email protected]

SOURCE Genomic Prediction

Related Links

http://www.novagen.com.ar

