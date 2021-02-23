$ 1.16 Billion Growth in Global Running Footwear Market During 2020-2024 | Featuring Key Vendors Including adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., and ASICS Corp. | Technavio

Running footwear Market: Key Findings

Running footwear market value to show a decremental growth of USD 1.16 billion during 2020-2024. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of about (1)% during the forecast period

5% of market growth to originate from MEA during the forecast period

during the forecast period Based on the distribution channel, the offline segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period

segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period Running footwear market is expected to have a negative impact due to the spread of COVID-19

Running Footwear Market: Growth Drivers

High profits associated with running footwear is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the market. Running footwear is available in different forms and innovative designs that enhance the performance of any sport. These are generally priced higher than regular footwear and help manufacturers earn more profits. Also, running footwear is sold at high prices despite their low manufacturing cost. With growing consumer interest in the expensive and premium products, the demand for such products is likely to increase during the forecast period.

"Premiumization through product innovation and growing social awareness for fitness will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!

Running Footwear Market: Major Vendors

adidas AG

adidas AG operates its business through segments such as Footwear, Apparel, and Hardware. The company offers a wide range of running shoes for men, women, and children under the Adidas and Reebok brands.

ANTA Sports Products Ltd.

ANTA Sports Products Ltd. operates its business through segments such as ANTA, FILA, and All other brands. The company offers a wide range of running shoes for men, women, and children under its ANTA, FILA, Amer Sports, and Descente brands.

ASICS Corp.

ASICS Corp. operates its business through segments such as Japan, North America, Europe, Greater China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and Other regions. The company offers running shoes such as CONTEND 6 TS, GEL-KAYANI 27 GS, GT-2000 8, and REBILAC RUNNER MP under the ASICS and Onitsuka Tiger brands.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Sports Footwear Market – Global sports footwear market is segmented by product (athleisure sports footwear, running sports footwear, court game sports footwear, cleats sports footwear, and others), end-user (professional users and recreational users), distribution channel (offline and online), application (outdoor sports footwear, sports-inspired footwear, and performance sports footwear), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Hiking and Trail Footwear Market – Global hiking and trail footwear market is segmented by product (hiking footwear and trail running footwear) and geographic (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: https://www.technavio.com/news/running-footwear-market

SOURCE Technavio