$ 1.87 bn growth in Lawful Interception Market from Communications Equipment Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Sep 01, 2021, 20:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The lawful interception market size is expected to increase by USD 1.87 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of 23.07% during the forecast period. The lawful interception market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report identifies an increasing number of government initiatives supporting lawful interception as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, increasing vulnerability to crime and terrorism and growing vendor compliance with standards and regulations governing lawful interception are some other factors accelerating the market's growth during the next few years. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The Lawful Interception Market is segmented by Application (Services, Devices, Communication content, and Network technology) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
The lawful interception market covers the following areas:
Lawful Interception Market Sizing
Lawful Interception Market Forecast
Lawful Interception Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- AQSACOM Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Incognito Software Systems Inc.
- Keysight Technologies Inc.
- NICE Ltd.
- SS8 Networks Inc.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
- Utimaco GmbH
- Verint Systems Inc.
- ZTE Corp.
