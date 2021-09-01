$ 1.87 bn growth in Lawful Interception Market from Communications Equipment Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Download FREE Sample Report!

The report identifies an increasing number of government initiatives supporting lawful interception as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, increasing vulnerability to crime and terrorism and growing vendor compliance with standards and regulations governing lawful interception are some other factors accelerating the market's growth during the next few years. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

The Lawful Interception Market is segmented by Application (Services, Devices, Communication content, and Network technology) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

The lawful interception market covers the following areas:

Lawful Interception Market Sizing

Lawful Interception Market Forecast

Lawful Interception Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

AQSACOM Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Incognito Software Systems Inc.

Keysight Technologies Inc.

NICE Ltd.

SS8 Networks Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Utimaco GmbH

Verint Systems Inc.

ZTE Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Communication content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Network technology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

