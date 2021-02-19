1! Kia Top Mass-Market Brand In J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study

IRVINE, California, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Kia was ranked number one among mass-market brands today by J.D. Power in the 2021 Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) with a reported 97 problems per 100 vehicles. The achievement has been strengthened by three of Kia's most popular-selling models – the Sorento, Sportage, and Optima – each besting their respective segments.

"Earning the top spot among mass market brands in J.D. Power's Vehicle Dependability Study is another new benchmark achievement for Kia's meteoric rise in the industry," said Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia Motors North America & Kia Motors America. "This substantial award bolsters our track record in initial quality and shows that the 'new car luster' of our world-class vehicles extends far beyond the first 90 days of ownership. Kia owners continue to enjoy and feel confident in their vehicles as the years go by, especially knowing they're backed by our industry leading warranty."

The study measures the number of problems per 100 vehicles (PP100) experienced over the last year by owners of their three-year-old vehicles, meaning this study focused on 2018 model year vehicles. It includes 32 nameplates and 153 models, covering problem symptoms grouped into eight major vehicle categories (Seats, HVAC, Features/Controls/Displays (FCD), Driving Experience, Interior, Engine/Transmission, Exterior, Audio/Communication/Entertainment/Navigation (ACEN).

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Tied with Dodge.

