1! Kia Top Mass-Market Brand In J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study

Kia owners reported fewest problems in new vehicles after three years of ownership. Tweet this

The study measures the number of problems per 100 vehicles (PP100) experienced over the last year by owners of their three-year-old vehicles, meaning this study focused on 2018 model year vehicles. It includes 32 nameplates and 153 models, covering problem symptoms grouped into eight major vehicle categories (Seats, HVAC, Features/Controls/Displays (FCD), Driving Experience, Interior, Engine/Transmission, Exterior, Audio/Communication/Entertainment/Navigation (ACEN).

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Tied with Dodge.

SOURCE Kia Motors America