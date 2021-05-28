$ 13.39 Billion growth expected in Global Automotive Intelligent Tires Market during 2021-2025 | Technavio

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd., Michelin Group, Nokian Tyres Plc, Pirelli Tyre Spa, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Toyo Tire Corp., and Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increasing need for safe tires will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Intelligent Tires Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Intelligent Tires Market is segmented as below:

Application

Commercial Vehicles



Passenger Cars

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44420

Automotive Intelligent Tires Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive intelligent tires market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd., Michelin Group, Nokian Tyres Plc, Pirelli Tyre Spa, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Toyo Tire Corp., and Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Automotive Intelligent Tires Market size

Automotive Intelligent Tires Market trends

Automotive Intelligent Tires Market industry analysis

Progress toward connected cars is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, the commercial viability of intelligent tires might threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Automotive Winter Tire Market - Global automotive winter tire market is segmented by Application (Passenger cars and Commercial vehicles) and Geography (EMEA, Americas, and APAC).

Download Free Sample Report

Global Automotive Green Tires Market - Global automotive green tires market is segmented by application (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Free Sample Report

Automotive Intelligent Tires Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive intelligent tires market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive intelligent tires market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive intelligent tires market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive intelligent tires market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bridgestone Corp.

Continental AG

Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd.

Michelin Group

Nokian Tyres Plc

Pirelli Tyre Spa

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

Toyo Tire Corp.

Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/automotive-intelligent-tires-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-intelligent-tires-market-industry-analysis

