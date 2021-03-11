$ 132.21 Billion Growth in Global Online Tutoring Market during 2020-2024|Growing Importance of STEM Education to Emerge as a Key Driver | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Ambow Education Holding Ltd., ArborBridge Inc., Chegg Inc., China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., Club Z! Inc., iTutorGroup, New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Pearson Plc, TAL Education Group, and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

The growing importance of stem education has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, difficulties in developing and distributing digital content might hamper the market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Online Tutoring Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Online Tutoring Market is segmented as below:

Based on geographic segmentation, 44% of the market's growth is expected to originate from APAC during the forecast period. Based on the courses, the STEM segment led the market growth in 2019. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

Geographic

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Courses

STEM



Language Courses



Other Courses

Online Tutoring Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The online tutoring market report covers the following areas:

Online Tutoring Market Size

Online Tutoring Market Trends

Online Tutoring Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies apps and wearables for online tutoring as one of the prime reasons driving the Online Tutoring Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Online Tutoring Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist online tutoring market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online tutoring market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online tutoring market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the online tutoring market, vendors

