$ 132.21 Billion Growth in Global Online Tutoring Market during 2020-2024|Growing Importance of STEM Education to Emerge as a Key Driver | Technavio
Mar 11, 2021, 20:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online tutoring market is expected to register an incremental growth of by USD 132.21 bn and progress at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Ambow Education Holding Ltd., ArborBridge Inc., Chegg Inc., China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., Club Z! Inc., iTutorGroup, New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Pearson Plc, TAL Education Group, and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.
The growing importance of stem education has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, difficulties in developing and distributing digital content might hamper the market growth.
Online Tutoring Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Online Tutoring Market is segmented as below:
Based on geographic segmentation, 44% of the market's growth is expected to originate from APAC during the forecast period. Based on the courses, the STEM segment led the market growth in 2019. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.
- Geographic
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
- Courses
- STEM
- Language Courses
- Other Courses
Online Tutoring Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The online tutoring market report covers the following areas:
- Online Tutoring Market Size
- Online Tutoring Market Trends
- Online Tutoring Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies apps and wearables for online tutoring as one of the prime reasons driving the Online Tutoring Market growth during the next few years.
Online Tutoring Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist online tutoring market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the online tutoring market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the online tutoring market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the online tutoring market, vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five force summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Courses
- Market segments
- Comparison by Courses
- STEM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Language courses - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other courses - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
- ArborBridge Inc.
- Chegg Inc.
- China Distance Education Holdings Ltd.
- Club Z! Inc.
- iTutorGroup
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group
- Pearson Plc
- TAL Education Group
- Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
