Synthetic Graphite Market size is set to grow by USD 6.46 bn from 2024-2028, demand for high-purity synthetic graphite to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global synthetic graphite market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.46 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Synthetic Graphite Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Direct sales and Distributors), Application (Electrodes, Metallurgy, Parts and components, Nuclear, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV, Asbury Carbons Inc., Brookfield Business Partners LP, BTR New Material Group Co. Ltd., Graphite India Ltd., Imerys S.A., Kaiyu Industrial HK Ltd., Lianyungang Jinli Carbon Co., Ltd., Mersen Corporate Services SAS, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd., Resonac Holdings Corp., Schunk GmbH, SGL Carbon SE, Shamokin Carbons, Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd., and Toyo Tanso Co. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Synthetic graphite plays a pivotal role in electric arc furnaces (EAFs) for steel production, particularly in generating high temperatures for melting and refining scrap metal. The escalating demand for steel, driven by infrastructure investment, climate change goals, and industrial growth, fuels the increased use of synthetic graphite in specialty steel and iron alloys. This demand stems from the automotive and aerospace industries, which require improved properties such as hardness and strength. Synthetic graphite is also integral to Li-ion batteries as a negative electrode material, contributing to the terawatt-hour energy storage market. The chemical sector, including resources and human resources, requires high-purity levels of synthetic graphite for refractories, bricks, monolithic crucibles, and various applications in steel, ferroalloys, aluminum, and process energy sources. The global steel industry, including emerging economies, consumes finished steel and produces crude steel and alloys, making synthetic graphite an indispensable component in these processes.

Market Challenges

Synthetic graphite, known for its high purity levels and superior properties, comes with a significant price tag. This high cost poses a challenge for industries that are heavily cost-sensitive, such as steel manufacturing and the chemical sector. The use of synthetic graphite electrodes in electric arc furnaces and other high-temperature applications adds to the production costs. Despite its advantages in battery technology, particularly in Li-Ion batteries for electric vehicles, the high cost may hinder its widespread adoption. Industries seeking clean energy sources and reducing carbon emissions may face cost-related challenges due to synthetic graphite's high price.

Segment Overview

This synthetic graphite market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Direct sales

1.2 Distributors Application 2.1 Electrodes

2.2 Metallurgy

2.3 Parts and components

2.4 Nuclear

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Direct sales- The Synthetic Graphite market exhibits segmentation based on distribution channels, with direct sales playing a pivotal role, particularly in industries with intricate product specification requirements. This approach facilitates personalized interaction, allowing manufacturers to communicate detailed technical information about synthetic graphite's applications in various sectors. Infrastructure investment, climate change goals, and battery technology are significant drivers for synthetic carbon in the production of negative electrodes for Li-Ion batteries, which account for terawatt-hours of energy storage. Government incentives and environmental awareness further fuel market growth. Synthetic Graphite's diverse applications span the chemical sector, refractories, bricks, monolithic crucibles, steel, ferroalloys, aluminum, and process energy sources. High-purity levels distinguish synthetic graphite from natural graphite, making it indispensable for specialized applications such as graphite electrodes, anodes for lithium-ion batteries, and energy density storage in electric vehicles (EVs). Direct sales enable manufacturers to cater to the unique needs of customers, offering tailored solutions in industries where synthetic graphite is essential. This customization is crucial in the production of anodes for lithium-ion batteries, which are integral to clean energy sources like crude steel, alloys, and graphite electrodes. The construction sector, solar infrastructure, and metal furnaces also benefit from synthetic graphite's high-temperature capabilities. The World Steel Association reports that global steel production and finished steel consumption continue to rise in emerging economies, driving demand for synthetic graphite in various applications. Key trends include the increasing adoption of Li-Ion batteries in electric vehicles, the shift towards clean energy sources, and the growing importance of energy density and charging times in metal fabrication processes.

Research Analysis

The Synthetic Graphite market plays a pivotal role in various sectors, including the Construction industry for reinforcing bars and the Electric Vehicles (EVs) market as anodes in Lithium-Ion Batteries. Synthetic Graphite's high energy density and shorter charging times make it an essential component in Metal Fabrication for Solar Infrastructure and Metal Furnaces. The World Steel Association recognizes its importance in climate change goals, as it contributes to the production of Synthetic Carbon and refractories, as well as Ferroalloys. The Chemical Sector demands high purity levels for Synthetic Graphite production. China's supply chain dominates the market, contributing significantly to the global production of Terawatt-Hours.Refractories, Ferroalloys.

Market Research Overview

The Synthetic Graphite Market encompasses the production and sale of artificial graphite, primarily used in various industries such as electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, refractories, and fuel cells. This market is driven by the increasing demand for energy storage solutions and the growing adoption of electric vehicles. Synthetic graphite is preferred over natural graphite due to its superior electrical conductivity and consistency in size and shape.

