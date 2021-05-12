$ 19.60 Billion growth expected in Air Conditioning Market | 1.81% YOY growth in 2021 amid COVID-19 Spread | APAC to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

The rapid spread of COVID-19 forced governments across the world to impose nationwide lockdowns. This resulted in a decline in the number of construction projects, which negatively affected the demand for air conditioning systems. However, the market is expected to recover in 2021 with the lift of restrictions and resumption of business activities.

The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the rise in residential construction activity, product innovations leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization, and increasing demand for IoT sensor-based air conditioners.

The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

Download Our Free Sample Report

Air Conditioning Market: Opportunities

Governments across the world are making significant investments in the residential and healthcare sectors. This has led to a rise in the number of real estate projects, which is increasing the demand for air purification and air conditioning systems. Besides, increasing income levels and rising standard of living of people, especially in developing regions are expected to offer several growth opportunities for vendors during the forecast period.

Air Conditioning Market: Segmentation by Deployment

Based on the segmentation by deployment, the market generated maximum revenue in the splits segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for inverter-based split air conditioners, owing to their efficiency. In addition, the incorporation of value-added features, such as air purification and lower maintenance costs are crucial in driving the growth of the segment.

Air Conditioning Market: Segmentation by Geography

APAC held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be faster compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to the increasing demand for expensive home appliances like air conditioners and refrigerators in countries such as India, China, and Vietnam. Also, the proliferation of smart cities is expected to contribute to the growth of the air conditioners market in APAC during the forecast period.

One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the air conditioning market and had decided to increase their market share in the APAC region which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.

Explore more about market opportunities: Enquire about the report before purchasing

Air Conditioning Market: Major Vendors

AB Electrolux

The company offers air conditioners under the brand Frigidaire such as Frigidaire Gallery 12,000 BTU cool connect smart room air conditioner with Wi-Fi control.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

The company offers air conditioners such as packaged air conditioners for facilities and factories, Skyair (packaged air conditioners for shops and small offices), VRV (multi-split type air conditioners), and split/multi-split type air conditioners.

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

The company offers various types of ACs such as Elegnate Cool, PuriCool Pro, FlexiCool Pro, CleanCool Smart, CleanCool XL, and others.

Johnson Controls International Plc

The company through its Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning business division offers a range of air conditioning systems for residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

The company offers split ACs, City Multi VRF system, air curtain, ceiling cassette, and other air conditioning systems for residential, commercial, and industrial usage.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the air conditioning market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the COVID-19 Recovery Phase.

Speak to our Analyst for a Customized Report

Related Reports on Air Conditioning Market:

Global Commercial Air Conditioner Market – Download our free sample report to learn about major trends impacting the growth of the market over the next five years.

Global HVAC Market – Download our free sample report to learn about major trends impacting the growth of the market over the next five years.

Global Industrial HVAC Market – Download our free sample report to learn about major trends impacting the growth of the market over the next five years.

Global Residential HVAC Market – Download our free sample report to learn about major trends impacting the growth of the market over the next five years.

Global Automotive Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Compressor Market – Download our free sample report to learn about major trends impacting the growth of the market over the next five years.

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Splits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Chillers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Airside - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AB Electrolux

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Johnson Controls International Plc

LG Electronics Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corp.

Whirlpool Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

Report: www.technavio.com/report/air-conditioning-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

