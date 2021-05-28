$ 2.32 Billion growth expected in Global Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market | 3.71% YOY growth in 2021 amid pandemic | Technavio
May 28, 2021, 02:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive intelligent lighting system market is set to grow by USD 2.32 billion during 2021-2025. However, the market growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. De Amertek Corp., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, J.W. Speaker Corp., KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., OSRAM GmbH, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Valeo SA, Varroc Engineering Ltd., and ZKW Group GmbH are some of the major market participants. The increasing adoption of automotive intelligent lighting systems as product differentiators will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Adaptive Exterior Lighting
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44301
Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive intelligent lighting system market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include De Amertek Corp., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, J.W. Speaker Corp., KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., OSRAM GmbH, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Valeo SA, Varroc Engineering Ltd., and ZKW Group GmbH.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market size
- Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market trends
- Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market industry analysis
Stringent government regulations on safety features in vehicles is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, malfunctioning of automotive adaptive rear lighting systems may threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting System Market - Global automotive adaptive front lighting system market is segmented by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Free Sample Report
Global Automotive Lighting Market - Global automotive lighting market is segmented by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Free Sample Report
Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive intelligent lighting system market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive intelligent lighting system market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive intelligent lighting system market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive intelligent lighting system market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Adaptive exterior lighting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Ambient interior lighting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- De Amertek Corp.
- HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
- J.W. Speaker Corp.
- Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.
- OSRAM GmbH
- Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.
- Valeo SA
- Varroc Engineering Ltd.
- ZKW Group GmbH
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/automotive-intelligent-lighting-system-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article