$ 2.32 Billion growth expected in Global Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market | 3.71% YOY growth in 2021 amid pandemic | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. De Amertek Corp., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, J.W. Speaker Corp., KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., OSRAM GmbH, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Valeo SA, Varroc Engineering Ltd., and ZKW Group GmbH are some of the major market participants. The increasing adoption of automotive intelligent lighting systems as product differentiators will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market is segmented as below:

Product

Adaptive Exterior Lighting



Ambient Interior Lighting

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

The report also covers the following areas:

Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market size

Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market trends

Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market industry analysis

Stringent government regulations on safety features in vehicles is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, malfunctioning of automotive adaptive rear lighting systems may threaten the growth of the market.

Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive intelligent lighting system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive intelligent lighting system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive intelligent lighting system market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive intelligent lighting system market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Adaptive exterior lighting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Ambient interior lighting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

De Amertek Corp.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

J.W. Speaker Corp.

Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

OSRAM GmbH

Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.

Valeo SA

Varroc Engineering Ltd.

ZKW Group GmbH

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

