$ 2.72 bn growth in Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market |Technavio Partnering with over 100 Fortune 500 Companies

Sep 24, 2021, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The contemporary height-adjustable desk market is poised to grow by $ 2.72 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.53% during the forecast period.
The contemporary height-adjustable desk market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for modern height-adjustable desks.
The contemporary height-adjustable desk market analysis includes Type and Application segments. This study identifies the increase in the number of office spaces as one of the prime reasons driving the contemporary height-adjustable desk market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The contemporary height-adjustable desk market covers the following areas:
- Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market Sizing
- Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market Forecast
- Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Adapt Europe Ltd.
- Haworth Inc.
- Herman Miller Inc.
- HNI Corp.
- Inter IKEA Holding BV
- Kimball International Inc.
- KOKUYO Co. Ltd.
- Okamura Corp.
- Steelcase Inc.
- Teknion Group
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Office - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Home - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Manual height-adjustable desk - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Electric height-adjustable desk - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
