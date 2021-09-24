$ 2.72 bn growth in Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market |Technavio Partnering with over 100 Fortune 500 Companies

The contemporary height-adjustable desk market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for modern height-adjustable desks.

The contemporary height-adjustable desk market analysis includes Type and Application segments. This study identifies the increase in the number of office spaces as one of the prime reasons driving the contemporary height-adjustable desk market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The contemporary height-adjustable desk market covers the following areas:

Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market Sizing

Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market Forecast

Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Adapt Europe Ltd.

Haworth Inc.

Herman Miller Inc.

HNI Corp.

Inter IKEA Holding BV

Kimball International Inc.

KOKUYO Co. Ltd.

Okamura Corp.

Steelcase Inc.

Teknion Group

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Office - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Home - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Manual height-adjustable desk - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Electric height-adjustable desk - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

