$ 21.71 Billion Growth Expected in Seeds Market | COVID-19 Impact Analysis in Q1 2021| APAC to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the rising investments in agricultural research and the growing use of seeds with advanced generation traits.

Seeds Market: Opportunities

The market is witnessing rapid innovations in terms of seed technology. End-users are exhibiting high demand for seeds with modern traits, which has led to the development of improved versions of various seeds including corn, maize, wheat, and soybean. Also, the increased demand for GM crops and the rising adoption of hybrid and disease-resistant seems among farmers is providing significant opportunities for market vendors.

Seeds Market: Segmentation by Product

Based on the segmentation by product, the market generated maximum revenue in the conventional seeds segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the increasing popularity of organic farming. Besides, growing concerns over the negative impact caused by GM seeds on the environment have been compelling regulatory bodies to encourage the use of conventional seeds. This is further fueling the growth of the conventional seeds segment.

Seeds Market: Segmentation by Geography

APAC held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be the fastest compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to the availability of largely agricultural land and the increasing demand for food in China and India. In addition, increasing initiatives by governments to improve the quality and productivity of seeds is expected to contribute to the growth of the seeds market in APAC during the forecast period.

Seeds Market: Major Vendors

BASF SE

The company offers crop protection products, seeds, and digital solutions. The portfolio of products offered by the company includes fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, and biological crop protection products, as well as seeds and seed treatment products. The company offers a wide range of vegetable seeds such as carrots, tomatoes, lady finger, and others.

Bayer AG

The company is involved in the development and marketing of products used for crop protection, seeds and plant trials, and nonagricultural pest control. The company offers a wide variety of crops and seeds such as Aclonifen, Admire, Adora, Adue, Agenda, and others.

Corteva Inc.

The company develops and supplies commercial seeds combining superior germplasm with advanced traits to produce high yield potential. The company also offers products to protect crop yields against weeds, insects, and disease, enabling farmers to achieve optimal results.

Groupe Limagrain Holding

The company offers field seeds, vegetable seeds, and garden products to farmers. The company also offers cereal ingredients for bakery and pastry industries for large retailers, consumers, and agri-food industries.

KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA

The company offers a wide variety of seeds such as sugarbeet, corn, cereals, winter oilseed rape, sorghum, and others.

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Conventional seeds - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

GM seeds - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Grain seeds and oil seeds - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Fruits and vegetable seeds - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Corteva Inc.

Dow Chemical Co.

Groupe Limagrain Holding

KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA

Land O Lakes Inc.

Rallis India Ltd

Sakata Seed Corp.

Syngenta AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

