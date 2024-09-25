The Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market is projected to grow by USD 8.79 Billion from 2024-2028, with AI driving transformation and rising consumer demand for in-car entertainment boosting growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market size is estimated to grow by USD 8.79 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 13.39% during the forecast period. Increasing consumer demand for enhanced in-car entertainment is driving market growth, with a trend towards AI-powered rear seat infotainment systems However, high initial costs of advanced infotainment systems poses a challenge - Key market players include AISIN CORP., Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Faurecia SA, Garmin Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., JVCKENWOOD Corp., LG Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NSV LLC, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pioneer Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., TomTom NV, Valeo SA, and Visteon Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global automotive rear seat infotainment market 2024-2028

Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.39% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 8794.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.55 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, Germany, China, Japan, and India Key companies profiled AISIN CORP., Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Faurecia SA, Garmin Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., JVCKENWOOD Corp., LG Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NSV LLC, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pioneer Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., TomTom NV, Valeo SA, and Visteon Corp.

Market Driver

The global automotive rear seat infotainment market is experiencing a significant trend with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) systems. These advanced entertainment systems analyze passenger preferences and behaviors to deliver customized content recommendations. For instance, a passenger who enjoys jazz music may receive personalized playlists, while another who prefers action films will get movie suggestions based on their viewing history. Such AI-driven systems enhance the overall passenger experience by catering to individual tastes, making lengthy trips more enjoyable. Automakers are increasingly adopting this technology to differentiate their vehicles and cater to customers seeking personalized in-car entertainment. This trend is anticipated to fuel market growth throughout the forecast period.

The Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing consumer interest in advanced infotainment systems. Smartphone connectivity through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi hotspot is a major trend, allowing users to mirror their multimedia devices onto high-resolution touchscreens. Japanese carmaker's luxury crossover SUVs are incorporating these features in their third-row seating. High-resolution displays offer improved audio fidelity and user interface for navigation systems. OEMs are also offering cloud-enabling syncing, predictive navigations, parking recommendations, and pre-trip planning. Smart devices like mobile phones and tablets can connect via HDMI or wireless connectivity for entertainment on long journeys. Luxury vehicles are also offering dual-eSIM connectivity and LTE modems for internet access. Video game enthusiasts can even connect their devices for in-vehicle gaming. In-vehicle infotainment systems are becoming more than just a necessity, they are becoming an essential part of the consumer experience.

Market Challenges

The automotive rear seat infotainment market faces a significant challenge due to the high cost of advanced infotainment systems. These systems, featuring high-resolution screens, touchscreens, and various networking options, significantly increase vehicle price. In price-sensitive markets, consumers prioritize affordability over added functionality. This may result in slower adoption in emerging economies in Asia and Africa , as well as in cost-conscious consumers in developed economies. Instead, they may opt for less expensive options or smartphone integration solutions. The high cost of these systems is expected to limit their market growth during the forecast period.

The Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment market is witnessing significant growth as Japanese carmakers prioritize enhancing the passenger experience in their vehicles. Third-row seating passengers now demand high-resolution displays for audio-visual entertainment. Automotive OEMs are responding with touchscreen displays, smartphone mirroring, and multimedia devices. Folding displays cater to the needs of various vehicle types, from light to heavy. User interface and smart devices are crucial for seamless connectivity via HDMI, wireless connectivity, and dual-eSIM connectivity with LTE modems. Consumer interest in internet access, mobile phones, and tablets is driving this trend. Luxury vehicles cater to video game enthusiasts with advanced systems offering audio, video, multimedia players, TV, DVD, digital radio, and more. The operating system is essential for seamless integration and a superior passenger experience.

Segment Overview

This automotive rear seat infotainment market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Aftermarket

1.2 OEM Technology 2.1 Multimedia player

2.2 Navigation systems Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 APAC

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Aftermarket- The Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment market refers to the supply of in-car entertainment systems for back seats. These systems provide passengers with access to features like music, navigation, and climate control. Major players in this market include Panasonic, Alpine, and Kenwood. Growth is driven by consumer demand for enhanced in-car experiences and increasing competition among automakers to offer advanced features. Market size is expected to reach USDXX billion by 2026.

Research Analysis

The Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment (RSI) market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing consumer interest in advanced in-vehicle technologies. RSI systems are equipped with high-resolution touch screens, smartphone connectivity, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi hotspot, and HDMI ports to support mobile devices. These features enable passengers to access various infotainment applications, navigate using predictive systems, and enjoy internet access for streaming music, movies, and games. RSI systems also offer parking recommendations, pre-trip planning, cloud-enabling syncing, and wireless connectivity for a seamless and enjoyable ride. Luxury crossover SUVs and high-end vehicles are major adopters of these advanced infotainment systems, catering to the needs of video game enthusiasts and tech-savvy consumers. OEMs are continuously innovating to provide superior RSI experiences, integrating advanced features such as dual-eSIM connectivity to ensure uninterrupted connectivity on the go.

Market Research Overview

The Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing consumer interest in advanced in-vehicle technologies. High-resolution touch screens with smartphone connectivity are becoming standard features in modern vehicles, allowing passengers to access multimedia devices, navigation systems, and internet access. Infotainment technology now offers parking recommendations, pre-trip planning, and predictive navigations to enhance the passenger's experience. OEMs in the luxury segment are focusing on providing advanced infotainment systems with touchscreen displays, Bluetooth connectivity, Wi-Fi hotspots, and even dual-eSIM connectivity for uninterrupted internet access. High-resolution displays offer improved audio fidelity and support for HDMI, making the experience more enjoyable for video game enthusiasts and multimedia players. The user interface of these systems is designed to be intuitive and compatible with smart devices, enabling seamless integration with mobile phones and tablets. Automotive OEMs are also exploring cloud-enabling syncing and LTE modems to provide real-time traffic updates and personalized content. The market for rear seat infotainment systems is expanding to include light and heavy vehicles, catering to the diverse needs of consumers.

