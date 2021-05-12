$ 26.35 Billion growth expected in Baby Care Products Market in India | 7.70% YOY growth in 2021 amid COVID-19 Spread | Baby Food Segment to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio
The global baby care products market in India by product (baby food, baby diaper, baby apparel, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online) has been added to Technavio's offering. The baby care products market in India is expected to grow by USD 26.35 billion, at a CAGR of over 11% during 2021-2025.
The imposition of lockdowns due to the spread of the pandemic hampered the business of retailers. This significantly affected the sales of baby care products as many offline stores were forced to close temporarily, which negatively impacted the growth of the market. However, improvements in containment efforts and the ease of lockdown restrictions are expected to help the market to recover in 2021 and register healthy growth during the forecast period.
The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the increase in internet penetration and online availability of baby care products, the growing number of nuclear and single-parent families, and rising health concerns among parents.
The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.
Baby Care Products Market in India: Opportunities
The proliferation of smartphones and the availability of high-speed internet have increased the awareness about online retailing among consumers in India. This coupled with the rising inclination toward e-commerce has created a continuous demand for baby products in online stores such as Amazon.com and Flipkart. Besides, the increasing number of supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and independent retailers that sell baby products are expected to create significant opportunities for market vendors during the forecast period.
Baby Care Products Market in India: Segmentation by Product
Based on the segmentation by product, the market generated maximum revenue in the baby food segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the increasing number of new product launches. In addition, rising consumer awareness about the health benefits of consuming baby food products that have fewer pesticide residues is expected to contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the baby care products market and had decided to increase their market share in India which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.
Baby Care Products Market in India: Major Vendors
Bio Veda Action Research Co.
The company offers baby products such as BIO MORNING NECTOR DISNEY MICKEY LOTION 190ML, BIO HONEY SUNSHINE NOURISHING LOTION FOR DISNEY KIDS 180 ML (PRINCESS), BIO HONEY SHAKE NOURISHING LOTION FOR DISNEY KIDS 180 ML (CARS), and others.
Me n Moms Pvt Ltd.
The company offers baby care products such as breastfeeding pumps, feeding pillows, nursing bibs, and others.
Pigeon Corp.
The company offers baby products under the categories breastfeeding, nursing bottle, cleaning and sterilizing, baby skincare, baby hygiene, and others.
The Procter & Gamble Co.
The company offers products such as Pampers Premium Care Diaper Pants, Pampers Diapers For Newborn, Pampers Baby-Dry Diaper Pants, and others.
Mothercare IN Ltd.
The company offers baby care products such as baby clothing, baby gear, diapers, baby entertainment, and others.
Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the baby care products market report:
Regional Analysis
- Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.
Market Player Information
- Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.
- Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the COVID-19 Recovery Phase.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Baby food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Baby diaper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Baby apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bio Veda Action Research Co.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Kimberly-Clark Corp.
- Me n Moms Pvt Ltd.
- Mothercare IN Ltd.
- Nestle SA
- Pigeon Corp.
- The Himalaya Drug Co.
- The Procter & Gamble Co.
- Unilever Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
