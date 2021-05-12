$ 26.35 Billion growth expected in Baby Care Products Market in India | 7.70% YOY growth in 2021 amid COVID-19 Spread | Baby Food Segment to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

Request a Free Sample Report to Know More

The imposition of lockdowns due to the spread of the pandemic hampered the business of retailers. This significantly affected the sales of baby care products as many offline stores were forced to close temporarily, which negatively impacted the growth of the market. However, improvements in containment efforts and the ease of lockdown restrictions are expected to help the market to recover in 2021 and register healthy growth during the forecast period.

The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the increase in internet penetration and online availability of baby care products, the growing number of nuclear and single-parent families, and rising health concerns among parents.

The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

Download Our Free Sample Report

Baby Care Products Market in India: Opportunities

The proliferation of smartphones and the availability of high-speed internet have increased the awareness about online retailing among consumers in India. This coupled with the rising inclination toward e-commerce has created a continuous demand for baby products in online stores such as Amazon.com and Flipkart. Besides, the increasing number of supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and independent retailers that sell baby products are expected to create significant opportunities for market vendors during the forecast period.

Baby Care Products Market in India: Segmentation by Product

Based on the segmentation by product, the market generated maximum revenue in the baby food segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the increasing number of new product launches. In addition, rising consumer awareness about the health benefits of consuming baby food products that have fewer pesticide residues is expected to contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the baby care products market and had decided to increase their market share in India which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.

Explore more about market opportunities: Enquire about the report before purchasing

Baby Care Products Market in India: Major Vendors

Bio Veda Action Research Co.

The company offers baby products such as BIO MORNING NECTOR DISNEY MICKEY LOTION 190ML, BIO HONEY SUNSHINE NOURISHING LOTION FOR DISNEY KIDS 180 ML (PRINCESS), BIO HONEY SHAKE NOURISHING LOTION FOR DISNEY KIDS 180 ML (CARS), and others.

Me n Moms Pvt Ltd.

The company offers baby care products such as breastfeeding pumps, feeding pillows, nursing bibs, and others.

Pigeon Corp.

The company offers baby products under the categories breastfeeding, nursing bottle, cleaning and sterilizing, baby skincare, baby hygiene, and others.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

The company offers products such as Pampers Premium Care Diaper Pants, Pampers Diapers For Newborn, Pampers Baby-Dry Diaper Pants, and others.

Mothercare IN Ltd.

The company offers baby care products such as baby clothing, baby gear, diapers, baby entertainment, and others.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the baby care products market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the COVID-19 Recovery Phase.

Speak to our Analyst for a Customized Report

Related Reports on Baby Care Products Market:

Global Baby Bottles Market – Download our free sample report to learn about major trends impacting the growth of the market over the next five years.

Global Baby Wipes Market – Download our free sample report to learn about major trends impacting the growth of the market over the next five years.

Global Organic Baby Food Market – Download our free sample report to learn about major trends impacting the growth of the market over the next five years.

Global Advanced Baby Monitor Market – Download our free sample report to learn about major trends impacting the growth of the market over the next five years.

Global Automatic Baby Swing Market – Download our free sample report to learn about major trends impacting the growth of the market over the next five years.

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Baby food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Baby diaper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Baby apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bio Veda Action Research Co.

Johnson & Johnson

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Me n Moms Pvt Ltd.

Mothercare IN Ltd.

Nestle SA

Pigeon Corp.

The Himalaya Drug Co.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

Report: www.technavio.com/report/baby-care-products-market-in-india-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

