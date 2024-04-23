Organ Preservation Market size is set to grow by USD 106.96 million from 2023-2027, growing demand for organ transplants boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global organ preservation market size is estimated to grow by USD 106.96 mn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.91% during the forecast period. With changing lifestyles and the rise of non-communicable diseases, the need for organ donation has never been more urgent. Organ failure and chronic illnesses are driving this demand, creating a critical need for more organ transplants. Organ preservation procedures are at the forefront of addressing this demand, enabling healthcare professionals to bridge the gap between organ supply and demand.

Closing the Supply-Demand Gap

Organ preservation techniques extend the lifespan of donated organs, ensuring they remain viable for transplantation. This significantly increases the pool of available organs for transplant procedures, offering hope to patients awaiting life-saving surgeries. By preserving organs effectively, healthcare providers can save more lives and improve patient outcomes.

Driving Medical Innovation

The growing demand for organ transplants has spurred remarkable advancements in organ preservation technologies. These innovations aim to enhance the quality and duration of organ preservation, improving transplant success rates and patient survival. From novel preservation solutions to cutting-edge techniques, the organ preservation market continues to evolve, driven by the need to meet the growing demand for transplantable organs.

Saving Lives, One Transplant at a Time

Organ preservation is not just about extending the lifespan of organs; it's about giving patients a second chance at life. By preserving organs efficiently, healthcare professionals can perform more successful transplant surgeries, offering hope and healing to those in need. Each transplant represents a life saved, a family reunited, and a community strengthened.

Collaborative Efforts

Addressing the challenges of organ preservation requires collaboration across various sectors, including healthcare providers, researchers, policymakers, and the community. Together, we can develop innovative solutions, streamline transplant processes, and increase public awareness about the importance of organ donation. By working hand in hand, we can make significant strides in improving access to life-saving organ transplants worldwide.

Research Analysis

The Organ Preservation Market encompasses investments in solutions and products that ensure the optimal care and maintenance of organs prior to transplantation. Key solutions include Custodiol HTK, Perfadex, Steen, Celsior, and Hypothermosol. These solutions facilitate the preservation of organs during multi-organ failure, particularly in the geriatric population suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes, tuberculosis, and liver cirrhosis. Buying behavior is influenced by the availability of healthcare infrastructures and health care services, as well as diagnostic tests and brain-dead patients. Testing laboratories play a crucial role in evaluating the viability of organs for transplantation through tissue edema assessment via persufflation and oxygenation techniques. Ultimately, organ donors and organ donation remain the foundation of the organ preservation market, driving innovation and advancements in organ transplantation technology.

Market Research Overview

The Organ Preservation Market encompasses a range of technologies and techniques used to maintain the functionality and viability of organs outside the body prior to transplantation. Organs such as kidneys, livers, hearts, and lungs are preserved using methods like hypothermic preservation, static cold storage, and dynamic perfusion. Organ donors and transplant centers employ these preservation methods to extend the time between organ harvesting and transplantation, thereby increasing the chances of successful transplants. Organ preservation solutions like University of Wisconsin solution and Histidine-Trypsin-Ketoglutarate solution are commonly used. The market for organ preservation is expected to grow due to the increasing number of organ donors and transplant procedures, as well as advancements in preservation technologies.

